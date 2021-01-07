2021 MG Hector Facelift Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries, Prices

MG Motor is all set to launch the Hector in India just within 18 months since the SUV first arrived in our market. The MG Hector was the model with which the Chinese-owned British carmaker forayed in to our market. MG says it has sold over 40,000 units of the Hector in India since it was launched. And finally the 2021 Hector facelift is going on sale today. Now there have been subtle updates in its looks along with it getting a size bigger alloy wheels that go well with its big, bold design. That said, the cabin has seen some substantial updates both in trims and features list.

Also Read: MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation

The MG Hector gets updated interior trims along with new features like wireless charger and ventilated seats.

The new Hector facelift will sport cosmetic updates on the outside, including the MG ZS EV inspired grille with the chrome-stud pattern and then there is the new 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. We've already provided you with an exclusive look of the cabin. The updated cabin gets new beige and black dual-tone interior along with new features like a wireless phone charger, along with ventilated seats for both the driver and front passenger. The basic layout of the cabin of the 2021 MG Hector facelift will remain similar to the existing model. The SUV will continue to feature the 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the i-Smart connected car system, and pre-loaded apps like - TomTom IQ Maps, Gaana Premium, AccuWeather app and of course the 'Hello MG' voice command assist. Other creature comforts include panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents and faux leather upholstery among others. There is also a second USB port added to the passenger side of the centre console.

Also Read: Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed

The new MG Hector facelift will get new dual-tone black and beige interiors.

Under the hood, the MG Hector facelift will continue to come with the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and petrol-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic for the petrol-only version. The diesel engine, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Get All The Live Updates From The 2021 MG Hector Facelift Launch Here: