New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Spotted Testing

Judging by the amount of camouflage on the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq's test mule, the updates made to the SUV will be mainly cosmetic, and most of it will be limited to the front and rear section of the vehicle.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Skoda Kodiaq was one of models that did not make the transition to BS6 emission norms in India expand View Photos
The Skoda Kodiaq was one of models that did not make the transition to BS6 emission norms in India

Highlights

  • The Skoda Kodiaq facelift gets several cosmetic updates
  • The facelifted Kodiaq will be introduced in 2021
  • The Kodiaq facelift will come with the new 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift was recently spotted testing at its home market in the Czech Republic. Judging by the amount of camouflage, the updates made to the SUV will be mainly cosmetic, and most of it will be limited to the front and rear section of the vehicle. The Skoda Kodiaq was one of few models that did not make the transition to the new, more stringent BS6 emission regulations in April 2020. Skoda India has said that it will re-introduce the SUV with a BS6 compliant engine in early 2021, however, it's possible, the company might wait for the facelifted model to arrive before launching the SUV in India.

Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq BS6 To Be Launched In India In 2021

3kh9vrf4

The profile of the Skoda Kodiaq facelift largely remains unchanged, but we do expect to see new alloy wheels

Now, looking at the exposed areas, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq will get an updated butterfly grille with vertical slots, while the headlamps appear to be new and so are the foglamps. The front bumper appears to get a wider airdam with a honey-comb pattern grille. The profile of the SUV remains largely unchanged the test mule is still seen with cladded, squared wheel arches, sharp ORVMs with turn indicators, side body cladding and matching black roof rails. However, we expect to see new sportier alloy wheels.

Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq TSI Petrol BS6 Launch Delayed; Will Come In Early 2021

Newsbeep
oln2es5s

At the rear the SUV is likely to get new LED taillamps, a revised tailgate and new bumper

At the rear, the updated Skoda Kodiaq appears to come with a set of new LED taillamps that look a bit sharper now, and the SUV is also likely to get a revised rear bumper. The SUV will also get the centrally positioned Skoda logo which was introduced with the Kodiaq Scout, last year, in India. We do not get to see the cabin of the SUV in these photos, however, like the exterior, the changes made to the cabin is also expected to be minimal, and we might see a new infotainment system, reworked instrument cluster, and different upholstery. Skoda is also likely to update the features list.

Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq RS Not Coming To India

Given the fact that Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has decided to offer petrol-only models, the 2.0-litre diesel engine of the BS4 Kodiaq will be replaced by a new by the 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol motor. It's the same engine that currently powers the Superb sedan and Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace in India, offering 187 bhp and 320 Nm, while mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

0 Comments

Source: Pavel Srp/YouTube

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
Rajan Wadhera Appointed Joint CEO Of Classic Legends
Rajan Wadhera Appointed Joint CEO Of Classic Legends
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched in 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched in 2020
Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 12.73 Per Cent In The Diwali Month
Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 12.73 Per Cent In The Diwali Month
Hyundai Motor To Buy Robot Maker Boston Dynamics From SoftBank
Hyundai Motor To Buy Robot Maker Boston Dynamics From SoftBank
2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Spotted Testing
2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Spotted Testing
China Leads Auto Industry Recovery As Sales Top Expectations
China Leads Auto Industry Recovery As Sales Top Expectations
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
Rajan Wadhera Appointed Joint CEO Of Classic Legends
Rajan Wadhera Appointed Joint CEO Of Classic Legends
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
DSP Concepts Gets $3 Million From Subaru-SBI Innovation For Audio Weaver
DSP Concepts Gets $3 Million From Subaru-SBI Innovation For Audio Weaver
5 Tech Trends That Became Mainstream For Automobiles 
5 Tech Trends That Became Mainstream For Automobiles 
Top 5 Scooter Launches Of 2020
Top 5 Scooter Launches Of 2020
Hyundai Motor To Buy Robot Maker Boston Dynamics From SoftBank
Hyundai Motor To Buy Robot Maker Boston Dynamics From SoftBank
Court Again Stops Tesla Felling Trees For German Plant
Court Again Stops Tesla Felling Trees For German Plant
Top 5 Cars Launched In 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched In 2020
Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 12.73 Per Cent In The Diwali Month
Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 12.73 Per Cent In The Diwali Month
With Green Battery Standards, European Union Seeks A Competitive Edge
With Green Battery Standards, European Union Seeks A Competitive Edge
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched In 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched In 2020
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 35.37 Lakh
EMI Starts
73,4149% / 5 yrs
SUV
Diesel
Automatic
16.3 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Skoda Kodiaq First Look Review
01:36
Skoda Kodiaq First Look Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Dec-16 11:22 PM IST
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq Front Side Profile
Skoda Kodiaq Front Side Profile
Skoda Kodiaq Rear Side
Skoda Kodiaq Rear Side
Skoda Kodiaq Side
Skoda Kodiaq Side
Skoda Kodiaq Side View
Skoda Kodiaq Side View
Skoda Kodiaq Side Profile
Skoda Kodiaq Side Profile
Skoda Kodiaq Front View
Skoda Kodiaq Front View
Skoda Kodiaq Side View
Skoda Kodiaq Side View
Skoda Kodiaq Forn View
Skoda Kodiaq Forn View
Skoda Kodiaq Taillamp
Skoda Kodiaq Taillamp
Skoda Kodiaq Front Profile View
Skoda Kodiaq Front Profile View
Skoda Kodiaq Headlight
Skoda Kodiaq Headlight
Skoda Kodiaq Grille
Skoda Kodiaq Grille
Skoda Kodiaq Rear Profile
Skoda Kodiaq Rear Profile
Skoda Kodiaq Interior
Skoda Kodiaq Interior
Skoda Kodiaq Infotement System
Skoda Kodiaq Infotement System
Skoda Kodiaq Fold Seats
Skoda Kodiaq Fold Seats
Skoda Kodiaq Front Seats
Skoda Kodiaq Front Seats
Skoda Kodiaq Dashboard
Skoda Kodiaq Dashboard
Skoda Kodiaq Boot
Skoda Kodiaq Boot
Skoda Kodiaq Seats
Skoda Kodiaq Seats
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Top 5 Cars Launched In 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched In 2020
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities