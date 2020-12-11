2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Spotted Testing

The Skoda Kodiaq was one of models that did not make the transition to BS6 emission norms in India

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift was recently spotted testing at its home market in the Czech Republic. Judging by the amount of camouflage, the updates made to the SUV will be mainly cosmetic, and most of it will be limited to the front and rear section of the vehicle. The Skoda Kodiaq was one of few models that did not make the transition to the new, more stringent BS6 emission regulations in April 2020. Skoda India has said that it will re-introduce the SUV with a BS6 compliant engine in early 2021, however, it's possible, the company might wait for the facelifted model to arrive before launching the SUV in India.

The profile of the Skoda Kodiaq facelift largely remains unchanged, but we do expect to see new alloy wheels

Now, looking at the exposed areas, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq will get an updated butterfly grille with vertical slots, while the headlamps appear to be new and so are the foglamps. The front bumper appears to get a wider airdam with a honey-comb pattern grille. The profile of the SUV remains largely unchanged the test mule is still seen with cladded, squared wheel arches, sharp ORVMs with turn indicators, side body cladding and matching black roof rails. However, we expect to see new sportier alloy wheels.

At the rear the SUV is likely to get new LED taillamps, a revised tailgate and new bumper

At the rear, the updated Skoda Kodiaq appears to come with a set of new LED taillamps that look a bit sharper now, and the SUV is also likely to get a revised rear bumper. The SUV will also get the centrally positioned Skoda logo which was introduced with the Kodiaq Scout, last year, in India. We do not get to see the cabin of the SUV in these photos, however, like the exterior, the changes made to the cabin is also expected to be minimal, and we might see a new infotainment system, reworked instrument cluster, and different upholstery. Skoda is also likely to update the features list.

Given the fact that Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has decided to offer petrol-only models, the 2.0-litre diesel engine of the BS4 Kodiaq will be replaced by a new by the 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol motor. It's the same engine that currently powers the Superb sedan and Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace in India, offering 187 bhp and 320 Nm, while mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

