TVS Motor Company has launched the 2021 TVS Star City Plus with 'Roto Petal Disc brakes,' priced at ₹ 68,465 (Ex-showroom). The new Star City Plus is available in a red-black dual-tone colour scheme and comes with ET-Fi technology (Ecothrust Fuel Injection), which is said to offer 15 per cent better fuel consumption, and also gets a LED headlamp, as well as USB mobile charger. According to TVS, the Star City Plus enjoys a customer base of more than 3 million, a fan following the model has been able to achieve during the model's 15-year legacy.

In January 2020, TVS had launched the BS6 version of the Star City Plus

The TVS Star City Plus is powered by a 110 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The Star City Plus has a claimed maximum speed of 90 kmph, and comes with a four-speed transmission. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork, and 5-step adjustable rear shocks. The bike runs on 17-inch wheels shod with tubeless tyres. The front and rear drum brake variant with combi-brakes is priced at ₹ 65,865 (Ex-showroom).

With a wide range of colour options, as well as fuel-efficient engine and low kerb weight, the TVS Star City Plus offers a superb value-for-money, entry-level commuter motorcycle. The bike gets a simple, easy to read, part-analogue, part digital speedometer console, with a fuel gauge, which looks rather outdated, but works well with basic read-outs. With a refined engine, comfortable ergonomics, and light handling, the Star City Plus offers a well put together commuter motorcycle at an affordable price.

