2021 TVS Star City Plus Launched At ₹ 68,465

The 2021 Star City Plus gets what TVS calls 'Roto Petal Disc Brakes' and is available in a black and red dual tone colour scheme.

  • TVS Star City Plus gets front disc brake
  • Same 110 cc engine as was introduced in the BS6 version last year
  • 110 cc engine makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2021 TVS Star City Plus with 'Roto Petal Disc brakes,' priced at ₹ 68,465 (Ex-showroom). The new Star City Plus is available in a red-black dual-tone colour scheme and comes with ET-Fi technology (Ecothrust Fuel Injection), which is said to offer 15 per cent better fuel consumption, and also gets a LED headlamp, as well as USB mobile charger. According to TVS, the Star City Plus enjoys a customer base of more than 3 million, a fan following the model has been able to achieve during the model's 15-year legacy.

Also Read: 2021 TVS Star City Plus Teased; To Be Launched Soon

In January 2020, TVS had launched the BS6 version of the Star City Plus

The TVS Star City Plus is powered by a 110 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The Star City Plus has a claimed maximum speed of 90 kmph, and comes with a four-speed transmission. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork, and 5-step adjustable rear shocks. The bike runs on 17-inch wheels shod with tubeless tyres. The front and rear drum brake variant with combi-brakes is priced at ₹ 65,865 (Ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2020 TVS Star City Plus Launched At ₹ 62,034

With a wide range of colour options, as well as fuel-efficient engine and low kerb weight, the TVS Star City Plus offers a superb value-for-money, entry-level commuter motorcycle. The bike gets a simple, easy to read, part-analogue, part digital speedometer console, with a fuel gauge, which looks rather outdated, but works well with basic read-outs. With a refined engine, comfortable ergonomics, and light handling, the Star City Plus offers a well put together commuter motorcycle at an affordable price.

