TVS Star City Plus Launched In A New Colour

TVS Motor Company launched the 2021 TVS Star City Plus commuter motorcycle in a new dual-tone colour which is Pearl Blue-Silver. TVS says that the new colour will be available on both disc and drum variants of the motorcycle. Prices for the Star City Plus with new colour start at ₹ 65,865 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2021 TVS Star City Plus was launched earlier this month with TVS' ET-Fi technology (Ecothrust Fuel Injection), which is said to offer 15 per cent better fuel consumption. It also gets a LED headlight and a USB mobile charger as well. According to TVS, the Star City Plus enjoys a customer base of more than 3 million, a fan following the model has been able to achieve during the model's 15-year legacy.

(The 2021 TVS Star City Plus was launched earlier this month)

The TVS Star City Plus is powered by a 110 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The Star City Plus has a claimed maximum speed of 90 kmph, and comes with a four-speed transmission. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork, and 5-step adjustable rear shocks. The bike runs on 17-inch wheels shod with tubeless tyres. With a wide range of colour options, as well as fuel-efficient engine and low kerb weight, the TVS Star City Plus offers a superb value-for-money, entry-level commuter motorcycle.

(Professor Sir Ralf Speth is now a member, Board of Directors, at TVS)

In other news, the company recently announced the appointment of former Jaguar Land Rover CEO Sir Ralph Speth to its Board of Directors. According to a statement by TVS, the appointment of global automotive industry icon Professor Sir Ralph Speth has been taken with 'a clear eye on the future.' Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, who has built the company from 1980 to being among the top 5 global manufacturers of two and three-wheelers, will become Chairman Emeritus effective January 2023, and Sir Ralf will succeed him as Chairman.

