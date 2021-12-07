2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift has gone on sale in India today, and we have all the highlights for you here. The updated model is the 5-seater version of the SUV, which was on sale in India until the launch of the 7-seater Tiguan Allspace, in early 2020. Now the 5-seater version has returned with a mid-life facelift, which includes cosmetic changes, new and updated features, and a BS6 turbocharged petrol engine. Like its predecessor, the Volkswagen Tiguan facelift comes to India as a CKD (Completely Knocked-Down) model and is assembled at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's Aurangabad facility.

Also Read: 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift: Price Expectation

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will get a 2.0-litre engine under its hood

Also Read: 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift: What To Expect

The Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine, tuned to make 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard and will be coupled with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. It competes with the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and Citroen C5 AirCross.

Also Read: Volkswagen Pulls The Plug On The Tiguan AllSpace And T-Roc SUVs In India

Volkswagen Tiguan gets touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, flat-bottom steering wheel, driver-side electric seat with memory function, 3-zone climate control

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven

Built on Volkswagen's versatile MQB platform, the 5-seater mid-size SUV comes with updated styling more in line with the brand's current design language. In terms of features, the SUV gets iQ-Light LED headlights and LED DRLs, new fog lamps and slimmer LED taillights. Inside, the Tiguan comes equipped with the virtual cockpit, Vienna leather seats, 30 shades of ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plates, expansive panoramic sunroof, and illuminated gear knob. The SUV also gets a new touchscreen infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a flat-bottom steering wheel, driver-side electric seat with memory function, three-zone climate control, and more.

Here Are All The Highlights From The Launch Of The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift: