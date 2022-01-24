Volkswagen India Commences Deliveries Of The Tiguan Facelift

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift went on sale in India in December last year and now the German carmaker has started delivering the SUV to its customers. The new Volkswagen Tiguan facelift has been launched in India in a single Elegance variant which is priced at Rs. 31.99 lakh and is being locally assembled in India. It will be sold in our market as petrol-only model and has received subtle styling updates while the cabin upholstery was revised as well. It rivals the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 AirCross in India.

The Tiguan is a well-built SUV, with a powerful and capable drivetrain, and a host of premium features… and if you are looking for something like that, you should definitely consider it.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director - Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "Within a month from its launch, the new Tiguan has garnered significant attention from customers, wherein the SUV is sold-out for Q1, 2022. It is a testament to the customer appeal and appreciation of this global SUV. With the commencement of deliveries, we are eager to see our customers drive this true stunner."

The Tiguan comes with a set of new 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, with underbody cladding and flared wheel arches

Major styling updates on the Volkswagen Tiguan facelift include a slightly tweaked radiator grille flanked by LED Matrix headlights and LED DRLs, more angular front and rear bumpers and slimmer taillights. On the inside it gets 30 shades ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plates, expansive panoramic sunroof, illuminated gear knob, touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, flat-bottom steering wheel with multi-functions, driver-side electric seat with memory function and three-zone climate control among others. Under the hood, there is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine that puts out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard and is coupled with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.