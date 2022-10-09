  • Home
2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Launched Feature Updates & New Colour Option; Priced At Rs. 26.99 Lakh

The MY2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 S gets the new Iceberg White shade and comes with other subtle upgrades including a minimum preload setup, revised infotainment system, and the option of a lowered suspension kit and aluminium bags.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
1 mins read
09-Oct-22 06:21 PM IST
Ducati India has launched the 2022 Multistrada V4 S adventure motorcycle with the new Iceberg White colour option. The new colour arrives with an asking price of Rs. 26.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is more expensive at about Rs. 1.5 lakh over the other colours available on the top-spec S variant. The MY2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 S also comes with other subtle upgrades that include a minimum preload setup, a revised infotainment system, and the option of a lowered suspension kit and aluminium bags.

The new Iceberg White colour is about Rs. 1.5 lakh more expensive than other colours.

There are no changes to the powertrain and the 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 draws power from the 1158 cc, Granturismo V4 engine tuned for 167.6 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 121 Nm of peak torque at 8,750 rpm. The bike comes with state-of-the-art hardware including the Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS) with a travel of 220 mm at either end, wire-spoke wheels, and a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console with navigation, calls, and music connectivity via Bluetooth. The fuel tank capacity stands at 30 litres.

The Multistrada V4 has 167.6 bhp and 121 Nm on tap.

The Multistrada V4 S is loaded on the electronics front and comes with segment-first features such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), and four ride modes - Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro. There's also cornering ABS, cornering lights, wheelie control, traction control and more. The full-size adventure tourer competes against a number of rivals including the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, Triumph Tiger 1200, and Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250.

