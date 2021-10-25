2022 Honda NT1100 Unveiled

Honda has unveiled the new Honda NT1100, a sport-touring model based on the Honda Africa Twin. The Honda NT1100 has been designed for comfort, with the technology and performance of modern adventure bikes, but with a bias towards spending time on tarmac adventures. The NT1100 is based on the Honda Africa Twin, so based on the same parallel-twin engine, and shares the same steel frame and aluminium subframe from the Africa Twin, but with changed suspension and bodywork. The NT1100 has 17-inch wheels front and rear, unlike the Africa Twin, and suspension travel has been reduced to 150 mm.

Also Read: Honda NT1100 Sport Bike Teased In Video

The 1,084 cc parallel-twin engine of the Honda NT1100 has been tuned to make 100.5 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.

The new NT1100 is powered by the 1,084 cc, parallel-twin engine of the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, with new intakes and exhausts, which give it a meatier mid-range power, with a minor drop in peak torque. The engine of the Honda NT1100 makes 100.5 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. Also shared with the Africa Twin is the electronics suite, with lean sensitive traction control, cornering ABS and wheelie control. There are also three riding modes, Tour, Urban and Rain, as well as two additional user customisable modes.

Also Read: Honda NT1100 Confirmed In Type Approval Documents

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto offered on TFT screen.

Like the Honda Africa Twin, there's also a DCT version of the Honda NT1100, and seat height has been reduced to 820 mm. Given its touring personality, the Honda NT1100 gets wind-deflecting bodywork with a five-position screen designed to divert air over and around the rider. The 6.5-inch TFT screen gets both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for navigation, music and calls.

The Honda NT1100 is offered in both manual transmission and DCT versions.

Kerb weight for the manual Honda NT1100 is 238 kg, while the DCT variant tips the scales at 248 kg. In the UK, the standard model is priced at 11,999 GBP (approximately Rs. 12.40 lakh), while the DCT variant is priced at GBP 12,999 (approximately Rs. 13.44 lakh).