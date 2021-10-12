Honda NT1100 Sport Touring Bike Teased In Video

Honda has confirmed that its new touring bike, the Honda NT1100 will be unveiled on October 21, 2021. A teaser video released by Honda confirms the release date, and gives us a few glimpses of the upcoming touring bike. The teaser video, titled, "New Touring Era," shows a couple riding the bike two-up on an empty twisty mountain road. The glimpses of the bike confirms that it's a touring bike with a flat wide handlebar, and sports full luggage, and a big windscreen, designed for covering long distances in comfort.

The new bike, expected to be called the Honda NT1100, will be based on the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, and will share the same 1100 cc parallel-twin engine, and will also likely share the same split instrument console and the automatic DCT transmission as an option. The NT1100 is expected to compete with big tourers already available on sale in the market, including the BMW R 1250 RT, as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX.

The Honda NT1100 imagined in an unofficial render image

Two different versions of the bike are expected, he NT1100A and NT1100D. The NT1100A will be the base version, with a manual transmission and lower specification, while the NT1100D will use the Honda's DCT gearbox, and will have other changes including a taller screen. The engine will be the same 1,084 cc, parallel-twin unit of the Africa Twin. The electronics suite will also likely be shared with the Honda Africa Twin, but the NT1100 will be heavier than the Africa Twin, owing to more comprehensive bodywork. Both bikes will have cast alloy wheels, rather than the spoked rims of the Africa Twin, going with the road-oriented touring nature of the models.