2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift To Be Launched Tomorrow, June 16: Here's What To Expect

The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is all set to go on sale in India tomorrow, June 16, 2022, and the subcompact SUV will get a midlife update keeping it fresh against some newer rivals. The updated Venue also comes at a time when the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza launch is just days away while the Tata Nexon also received decent upgrades earlier this year. The Venue has been a hot seller for Hyundai India and the company has sold over three lakh units of the SUV so far in a span of just three years. With the facelift, the updates are aimed to keep the sales momentum going. So, ahead of the launch, here's what you can come to expect from the 2022 Hyundai Venue.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift gets new connecting LED taillights and new bumpers

With the model revealed in images, we do know the 2022 Hyundai Venue hops on to the automaker's latest design language. This includes the new grille and lighting pattern inspired by the new-generation Tucson and even the larger Palisade. The rear gets a new continuous LED light signature connected with two LED taillights. The rear bumper has been redesigned and takes inspiration are inspired from the IONIQ 5. The new Venue will be available in seven colours - Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Denim Blue, Phantom Black, Polar White, and Fiery Red. There's also the dual-tone Fiery Red option with a Phantom Black roof.

The feature list has also been updated with multiple drive modes - Normal, Eco, Sport. The Bluelink-connected car tech now gets over 60 features including Alexa and Google Voice Assistant support, and 2-step rear reclining seats. The infotainment system also gets a new sound of nature feature, while the voice assistant can now understand 10 regional languages. The car will be offered in six variants - E, S, S+, S(O), SX and SX(O).

The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift retains the same silhouette but the grille attempts to infuse a fresh look

Power on the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift will continue to come from the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.2-litre petrol unit is paired with only the 5-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol gets the option of a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre diesel is available with only the 6-speed manual gearbox. We are yet to know the prices on the new Venue and we expect the model to be positioned between Rs. 7.29 lakh, going up to Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).