2022 KTM 250 Adventure Launched; Priced At Rs. 2.35 Lakh
- KTM 250 Adventure introduced in two new colours
- No mechanical changes on KTM India's entry-level adventure bike
- KTM Electronic Orange and KTM Factory Racing Blue colours introduced
KTM India has launched the 2022 KTM 250 Adventure, which has been priced at Rs. 2,35,000 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is offered in two new colour options, KTM Electronic Orange and KTM Factory Racing Blue, and is the entry-level adventure motorcycle offered on sale in India. There are no other mechanical changes, the 250 Adventure continues to be powered by the same 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC, four-valve engine which makes 29.6 bhp and 24 Nm pf peak torque. KTM India is offering easy finance options with special EMIs starting at Rs. 6,300.
Commenting on the launch of the bike, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. said: "The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is the Travel-Enduro motorcycle that appeals to a wide spectrum of bikers across the country. Thanks to its well-thought travel and adventure-focused characteristics, the KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily tarmac commutes and weekend off road escapes. Combining top-spec components with the latest technology, the KTM 250 Adventure had set a benchmark in the rapidly growing Adventure segment in India."
The KTM 250 Adventure comes with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast alloy wheels, mounted on 43 mm upside down WP Apex forks with 170 mm travel, and WP Apex rear monoshock with 10-step preload adjustment and 177 mm rear wheel travel. The bike has a 14.5 litre fuel tank said to offer over 400 km of range, and ground clearance of 200 mm. Braking duties are handled by ByBre brakes with a 320 mm front disc, and 230 mm rear disc with Bosch 9.1 MB two-channel ABS with off-road mode. The LCD instrument console comes with a special button to select off-road ABS.
The KTM 250 Adventure was first launched in November 2020, and has gone on to become a popular model from the KTM India line-up. With easygoing performance and versatile capability, the KTM 250 Adventure offers a well-rounded product for newbie adventure riders. With new colours and attractive finance schemes, the 2022 KTM 250 Adventure becomes an attractive proposition.
