KTM 250 Adventure: Top 5 Highlights

The KTM 250 Adventure is the most-affordable KTM adventure bike available on sale in India. Priced at Rs. 2.52 lakh (Ex-showroom), the KTM 250 Adventure is at least Rs. 64,000 less expensive than its bigger and more powerful sibling, the KTM 390 Adventure (Rs. 3.16 lakh). The 250 Adventure also looks near identical to the KTM 390 Adventure; that's because the KTM 250 Adventure shares its bodywork, chassis, cycle parts and wheels with the 390 Adventure. There are some minor visual differences though. Here's a look at the top 5 highlights of the KTM 250 Adventure.

1. Design

The KTM 250 Adventure has the same size, and looks near identical to the KTM 390 Adventure. That's because the KTM 250 Adventure shares its bodywork, chassis, cycle parts and wheels with the 390 Adventure. The only differences visually, are the slightly different colours and decals, and the '250' on the fuel tank. The 250 Adventure gets a steel handlebar, halogen headlight and LCD instrument console, while the 390 Adventure gets an aluminium handlebar, LED headlight, and full-colour TFT instrument console.

2. Engine & Performance

The KTM 250 Adventure is powered by a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, shared with the KTM 250 Duke. The engine makes 29.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque peaking at 7,500 rpm. It loves to be revved, and will go all the way up to 9,500 rpm. But acceleration is not intimidating and it's quite docile compared to its bigger sibling, the KTM 390 Adventure.

3. Cycle Parts

The KTM 250 Adventure is near identical to its bigger sibling, the KTM 390 Adventure. The cycle parts are all shared with the 390 Adventure. The 250 Adventure also gets 43 mm WP APEX USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. The front suspension has 170 mm of travel while the rear shock absorber has 177 mm of travel. The bike rides on a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel with dual-purpose MRF tyres. Braking performance on the 250 Adventure comes from a 320 mm disc upfront and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

4. Tech & Features

The KTM 250 Duke gets standard dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) and the Off-Road ABS mode allows the rider to keep ABS active only on the front wheel, rear wheel locking if required. What the KTM 250 Adventure misses out are the more advanced electronics of the KTM 390 Adventure, including the IMU-powered cornering ABS, traction control as well as the bi-directional quickshifter.

5. Price