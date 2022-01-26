2022 Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing

The next-gen Scorpio is going to be the next big launch in India from the house of Mahindra and it is expected to go on sale this year. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio has been under testing for quite some time now and a test mule has been spotted testing again on the Mumbai - Kolhapur highway. As seen in the images, the test mule is draped under camouflage serving its purpose to conceal the details, yet we can figure out few elements that the new-gen Scorpio is likely to get. Moreover, the new V-shaped multi-spoke alloy wheel design too is quite apparent.

Also Read: Gurpratap Boparai Joins Mahindra In New Global Leadership Position

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will get new V-Shaped alloy wheels.

We already know that the new Mahindra Scorpio will get a large chrome grille featuring the brand's new logo, LED twin-pod projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, side-step, roof rails, high-mounted stop lamp and rear spoiler among others. Even on the inside, the Scorpio will get a new dashboard that looks almost asymmetric, premium upholstery, a new touchscreen infotainment system, a new multi-functional leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, an electric sunroof and optional captain seats among others.

Also Read: Mahindra Gives Paralympics Medallist Avani Lekhara Custom Built XUV700 Gold Edition

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio has been undergoing road testing for quite some time.

Under the hood, the new-gen Scorpio is expected to borrow the turbocharged petrol and diesel engines from the new XUV700 and the Thar. The former is the 2.0-litre mStallion engine that produces 150 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, whereas the oil burner is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel that churns out 130 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Both engines will come with a six-speed manual and an optional six-speed torque convertor automatic unit.

Source: 4x4 India via Facebook