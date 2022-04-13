2022 World Car Awards: Hyundai IONIQ 5 Wins World Car Of The Year

Taking a leaf out of the previous year's World Car Awards, the 2022 edition also belonged to electric vehicles, as the Hyundai IONIQ 5 bagged the top honours, taking home the World Car Of The Year title, beating contention from other EVs such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Kia EV6. A jury of 102 international automotive journalists from 33 countries selected the finalists by secret ballot based on their evaluation of each eligible vehicle as part of their professional work. It is for the first time that an electric vehicle from Hyundai has won the prestigious honour.

Hyundai did a great job in making the Ioniq 5 desirable, capable, and even fashionable.

The WCOTY jury members were impressed with Hyundai Ioniq 5's retro-modern looks, large airy cabin, tech, and terrific performance. The Ioniq 5 even managed to silence its critics, pun intended, with its sporty and deft cornering capability. Hyundai also did a great job of making the Ioniq 5 desirable, capable, and even fashionable. Moreover, the new flagship from Hyundai worldwide is large enough to compete with SUVs, convenient enough to give hatch-like peace of mind, and powerful enough to put some sportscars to shame.

Siddharth drove the impressive Hyundai Ioniq 5 last year in the US.

