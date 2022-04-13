2022 World Car Awards: Hyundai IONIQ 5 Wins World Car Of The Year

  • Home
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 bagged the top honours at the 2022 World Car Awards, taking home the World Car Of The Year title, beating contention from other EVs such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Kia EV6.
authorBy Carandbike Team
13-Apr-22 07:26 PM IST
Highlights
  • Hyundai's Ioniq 5 beat competition from Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Kia EV6.
  • A Hyundai EV has won the title for the very first time.
  • A jury of 102 international automotive journalists elected the winner.

Taking a leaf out of the previous year's World Car Awards, the 2022 edition also belonged to electric vehicles, as the Hyundai IONIQ 5 bagged the top honours, taking home the World Car Of The Year title, beating contention from other EVs such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Kia EV6. A jury of 102 international automotive journalists from 33 countries selected the finalists by secret ballot based on their evaluation of each eligible vehicle as part of their professional work. It is for the first time that an electric vehicle from Hyundai has won the prestigious honour.

Hyundai did a great job in making the Ioniq 5 desirable, capable, and even fashionable.

Also Read: Exclusive: Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV Review

The WCOTY jury members were impressed with Hyundai Ioniq 5's retro-modern looks, large airy cabin, tech, and terrific performance. The Ioniq 5 even managed to silence its critics, pun intended, with its sporty and deft cornering capability. Hyundai also did a great job of making the Ioniq 5 desirable, capable, and even fashionable. Moreover, the new flagship from Hyundai worldwide is large enough to compete with SUVs, convenient enough to give hatch-like peace of mind, and powerful enough to put some sportscars to shame.

Siddharth drove the impressive Hyundai Ioniq 5 last year in the US. 

Also Read: Exclusive: Hyundai IONIQ 5 & Kia EV6 Launch Timelines: EV Flagships Ready For India

Apart from the electric contenders, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 also left other cars behind, including- the Audi Q4 e-Tron, Cupra Formentor, Genesis G70, Honda Civic, Hyundai Tucson, Lexus NX, and Japanese twins of Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ. The list also includes Acura MDX, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Chevrolet Corvette C8, Citroen C5 X, Dacia Sandero, Hyundai Staria, Kia Sportage, Mitsubishi Outlander, Nissan Pathfinder, Opel Mokka, Peugeot 308, Renault Kiger, Subaru Outback, Toyota Corolla Cross, Toyota Yaris Cross, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Volkswagen Taos.
