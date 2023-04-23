2023 Carandbike Special Citation Awards Winners List

The 2023 CarandBike awards saw the introduction of 5 new categories under Special Citations, These categories included the Safety First award, Best Customer Experience award, Upgrade of the year, Design of the year, and Off-roader of the Year.

Volkswagen Group won the Safety First award

The Safety First award was given to the Volkswagen group owing to its strong commitment to safety and its line up of cars, all of which scored 5 stars in the global NCAP tests. The current cars in its line up include Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI GT Manual Debuts Alongside New Trims For Taigun GT

The best customer experience award went to Lexus

Lexus won the best customer experience award as it had one of the best track records of vehicle maintenance and customer satisfaction in the country. The manufacturer recently opened its latest dealership in Kochi which is also its largest dealership in South Asia. Lexus’ last launch in India was the RX SUV which is available at a starting price tag of Rs. 95.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Lexus India Launches the RX SUV At Rs 95.8 Lakhs

The MG ZS EV is the Upgrade of the Year

The MG ZS EV received an update last year where it featured tweaks in its design along with the addition of new features. It received the Upgrade of the Year award as it addressed one of the customer concerns, range anxiety. With the update, the car received a larger 50.3 kWh battery pack giving it range figures of 461 km on a full charge. The car makes a power output of 174 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: MG Motor Sales Reach All Time High With Hector Leading The Way

The Citroen C3 won the Design of the Year award

The Design of the Year was given to the Citroen C3 as it comes with a sharp, distinctive styling that customers find appealing. The car is offered with two petrol engines – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, and both are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox The car is manufactured at Citroen’s plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, is currently priced from Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The car also recently won the 2023 World Urban Car Of The Year Award.

Also Read: Citroen India Teases C3 Aircross Ahead Of April 27 Debut

The Scorpio N is the Off-roader of the Year

And finally, the Scorpio N is Off-roader of the Year owing to its high ground clearance, and 4x4 configuration on many of its variants. The car is available in both petrol and diesel options and comes with many features like a 3D surround sound system, sunroof, Adrenox Connect among others. The drive modes in the car include Normal, Gras/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts, and Sand. The Scorpio N starts at a price of Rs. 13.05 lakh (ex-showroom).