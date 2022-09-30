2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Revealed

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally recently made its global debut and is the latest entrant in the Multistrada family. As the ‘Rally’ moniker suggests, the new Multi V4 variant gets updates to make it off-road friendly and a bigger capacity fuel tank to improve its touring capabilities as well. To begin with, the new Multistrada V4 now gets a massive 30-litre Aluminium fuel tank along with increased suspension travel at 200 mm upfront and 180 mm at the rear. The ground clearance is now at 230 mm, which is 100 mm more than other variants of the Multi V4. There is a new ‘power mode’ for dedicated off-road riding along with an ‘auto-levelling’ function that that keeps the motorcycle steady on all terrain, at all speeds and accounts for change in luggage, pillion weight etc. The engine guards are now reinforced too and the spoked-wheel rims become lighter too.

There is a new ‘Enduro’ mode on offer, along with Sport, Urban and Touring modes. The enduro mode reduces the power output to 113 bhp along with reducing the sensitivity of the traction control and making the throttle response more direct. Wheelie control and rear wheel ABS is shut off completely in the enduro mode.

The windshield gets a redesign too, with its height increased by 40 mm and width increased by 20 mm. the tail of the motorcycle has been stretched a little, to offer more room for the pillion rider. The removable rubber footpegs are new and larger too and are said to reduce vibrations. Ducati also offers the ‘easy lift function’ on the Multistrada V4 Rally which allows the rider to lift the motorcycle from the side-stand easily, thanks to fork and shock absorber compression. Then, there is the ‘minimum preload’ function that lowers the ride height with the help of semi-active skyhook suspension at lower speeds or when standing still.

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is powered by the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, capable of delivering 168 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm, with a particularly linear torque curve for a smooth response. The rear bank of the cylinders can be deactivated in case the motorcycle is idling or cruising at regular speeds. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox.

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is offered in three different versions: Adventure Radar, equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection, Adventure Travel & Radar, which adds aluminium side cases, heated grips and saddles, while the Full Adventure trim offers a homologated Akrapovic silencer and a carbon fibre front mudguard.

Prices of the new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally will be revealed closer to the time of deliveries.