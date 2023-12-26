Login

2023 In Cars: Top EV Launches Of The Year

The EVs are taking over slowly but steadily as we saw in the year gone by
By Dhruv Attri

3 mins read

Published on December 26, 2023

  • 12 new EVs were launched in 2023
  • Prices of the new EVs range between Rs 7.98 lakh and Rs 2.99 crore (ex-showroom)
  • Most EVs launched this year are SUVs

India's passenger electric vehicle market saw a flurry of new additions ranging from mass market to ultra luxury models in the year 2023. Here’s a quick look at all the battery-powered passenger cars launched this year. 


MG Comet

The MG Comet is not only the most affordable on this list but also the smallest. It retails between Rs 7.98 lakh and Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a 17.3 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 230 km. However, it doesn’t support fast charging and takes up to 7 hours for a full charge via a 3.3 kW charger. Read more here.

 

Citroen eC3

The French carmaker also entered the affordable EV space by launching the eC3. Based on the C3 hatchback, the eC3 is priced between Rs 11.61 and Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with a 29.2 kWh battery pack that gives an ARAI range of 320 km. The power output sits at 56 bhp and 143 Nm of peak torque. More details here.


Mahindra XUV400

Mahindra launched the XUV400 to compete with the Tata Nexon EV earlier this year with prices ranging between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 19.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with two battery packs: 34.5 kWh and 39.5 kWh. The claimed range figure goes as high as 456 km. Read full review here


Tata Nexon EV

India’s best-selling EV got a shot in the arm with the latest update. It now retails between Rs 14.74 lakh and Rs 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in two battery options with the better one offering a claimed range of 465 km. Read more here

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai made a splash earlier during the year at the Auto Expo with the Ioniq 5 which retails for Rs 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a 72.6 kWh battery pack with a rear wheel drive setup. It's good for 214 hp and 350 Nm of torque along with an ARAI-certified range of 631 km. Read more here.



 

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo launched the C40 Recharge for Rs 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV packs a 78 kWh battery that gives a claimed range of 530 km. The dual-motor all-wheel drive car does 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds. Read more here.


BMW iX1 

BMW launched its second EV of 2023 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 66.90 lakh. The iX1 is powered by a 66.4 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 440 km. It also gets an all-wheel drive setup with a motor on both the axles and is good for 309 bhp and 494 Nm of peak torque. Read more here.


Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback

The Audi Q8 and Q8 e-tron Sportback received an update as well. The Q8 e-tron sells for Rs 1.14 crore to Rs 1.26 crore whereas the Sportback sells for Rs 1.18 crore to Rs 1.31 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). Both the cars get a dual motor setup and an Audi’s Quattro AWD system. The WLTP range goes up to 600 km for both the cars. Read more here.

 


 

BMW i7

BMW started the year with a bang by launching its flagship electric car, the i7. Its priced between Rs 2.03 crore and Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom). It packs a 101.7 kWh battery pack and gets a performance-oriented M variant as well which is good for 642 bhp and 1015 Nm of peak torque. The certified range is 625 km. Read more.


Lotus Eletre

The performance car manufacturer marked its India entry with an ultra-expensive EV, the Eletre. It’s priced between Rs 2.55 crore and Rs 2.99 crore (ex-showroom). It has two powertrain options with the top-spec version offering 906 hp and 985 Nm of peak torque. The claimed range goes up to 600 km. Read more here

