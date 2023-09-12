Login

2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Review: More Charged Up Now!

We spent a day with the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift. The updated EV is claimed to offer more tech, premium features and improved performance.
By Seshan Vijayraghvan

9 mins read

12-Sep-23 04:00 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Tata Nexon EV gets a major makeover both visual and mechanical
  • Since its launch Tata has produced over 50,000 Nexon EVs
  • The Nexon EV facelift is a big step up compared to the older model

First launched in January 2020, the Nexon EV was the first electric vehicle from Tata Motors for private car buyers. Over the years, the electric SUV has become extremely popular in the Indian market. So much so that, since its launch, Tata Motors has rolled out over 50,000 units of the Nexon EV, making it the best-selling electric vehicle in India. Now, the company has decided to give it a major makeover, along with a revised nameplate. Yes, it's called the Tata Nexon.ev now, and in addition to some major visual changes, the electric vehicle now claims to offer better range, increased performance, and advanced tech.

 

 

I spent a day with the 2023 Tata Nexon EV to see if there is really any substance to Tata’s claims or if are they just superficial changes. Let’s find out.

 

Design & Styling

 

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV follow the same design language as the regular Nexon, albeit with EV specific styling

 

Visually, the new Nexon EV adopts the same design language that we recently saw on the internal combustion engine-powered Tata Nexon facelift. However, the big difference here is the face. The car gets more EV-specific styling elements like the closed grille panel, and the bumper has also been updated. 

 

Also Read: New Tata Nexon.ev Unveiled; Launch On September 14

 

The biggest visual update is the face, which now also comes with an end-to-end LED bar

 

The logo too has moved down slightly to accommodate the new end-to-end light bar, which certainly looks very premium and upmarket. In fact, to make them a bit more engaging, Tata has also integrated a welcome and goodbye lighting pattern which looks very cool. Moreover, the LED headlamps and sequential LED indicators borrowed from its ICE-powered sibling, further enhance the EV’s premium quotient.

 

Also Read: 2023 Tata Nexon.ev Facelift Bookings Open; Token Amount Set At Rs 21,000

 

The profile and rear sections are identical to the regular Nexon, how,ever taillamps too get the welcome and goodbye function

 

As for the profile, it is identical to the regular Nexon. You get the same 16-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts. Also, the wheels are shod in low rolling resistance tyres which, Tata claims, helps achieve better range. As for the rear, save for the Nexon.ev badging and the missing exhaust pipe, everything is identical to the regular Nexon, which includes the hidden wiper. That said, the LED taillights do get the welcome and goodbye function as well. Overall, the Nexon EV looks a lot more upmarket and premium now and I certainly like it.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon Facelift Review 

 

Interior & Cabin Features

 

The cabin comes with a new layout with a more upmarket look

 

Step inside the electric SUV and you will be instantly reminded of the new Nexon facelift. However, like the exterior, the cabin also gets its share of updates that are exclusive to this EV. This includes the new white and grey interior trim with matching faux leather upholstery. 

 

The Nexon EV gets faux leather trims and upholstery with ventilated front seats 

 

Even the dashboard and door panels get their share of leather inserts giving the cabin a more upmarket look. Both the driver and front passenger get ventilated seats, and the front glovebox gets a cooling function. The fit and finish are top-notch, and like the regular Nexon, the EV also gets the new two-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo.

 

The list of creature comforts also includes a JBL sound system, a sunroof with voice command and rear AC vents

 

The air-con system gets auto function, and yes it works splendidly, however, the bottle holders on the doors aren’t big enough, and there aren’t any usable cubby holes or cup holders inside the car. The Nexon EV also comes with an 8-speaker JBL sound system with a subwoofer with amazing sound quality. You also get a foldable rear armrest with cup holders, wireless phone charger rear AC vents, dual Type-C fast charging ports, and an electric sunroof, which can be opened using voice commands.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV: Old Vs New

 

Infotainment & Tech

 

The Nexon EV exclusively gets a new 12.3-inch cinematic display with built-in app store Arcade.ev

 

The highlight of the cabin is the new 12.3-inch cinematic touchscreen infotainment system, which is exclusive to this top-end Nexon EV Empowered persona. Yes, you do not get this even in the top spec Nexon facelift. The display is crisp, intuitive and has minimal latency issues. And while you do get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, more importantly, the system gets its own App Store, which is called Arcade.ev. These include apps like Gaana, Jio Music and YouTube, along with OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Hotstar as well. Right now, the unit supports up to 18 apps, but Tata says that with Over-Air Updates it will add more applications.

 

The Nexon EV gets up to 4 types of voice assistance - Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and Tata’s Native voice assistance

 

However, I must tell you that apps are only there to be enjoyed while the car is stationary, and the parking brake is engaged. As soon as you start driving the video will stop playing. The infotainment system is also loaded with ZConnect telematics system and gets up to 4 types of voice assistance - Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and Tata’s Native voice assistance. You also get a 10.25-inch digital, fully digital instrument cluster that comes with navigation. It also gives you battery health, battery capacity and a lot of other in-car information.

 

Safety

 

The Nexon EV is equipped with 6 airbags, ESP and ISOFIX as standard. You also get 360-view cameras and auto hold

 

In terms of safety, the Nexon EV is equipped with 6 airbags, ESP with iVBAC and ISOFIX as standard. You also get an electronic parking brake with auto hold, auto-dimming Internal Rear-View Mirror (IRVM), Rain Sensing Wiper, Auto Headlamps and SOS call function. Additionally, the new Nexon EV also gets front and rear parking sensors, 360-view cameras, blind spot view monitor, Hill Ascent Assist and Descent control along with all 4-disc brakes with disc wiping function.

 

Electric Performance

 

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV gets an updated electric motor which offer improved performance and range

 

Now, the Nexon EV I got to drive was the long-range version that comes with a 106.4 kW Permanent magnet synchronous AC motor. This is an updated electric motor, and the company says it has improved both the performance and range of the car. The motor offers an output of 142.6 bhp, which is slightly more than before, however, the torque output from the electric motor has come down to 215 Nm, a drop of 35 Nm. 

 

The power delivery is quick and the 2023 Nexon EV can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 8.9 seconds

 

Having said that, Tata says that the new Nexon EV’s wheel torque is a good 2500 Nm. And this being an EV all that torque is available from the word go, and trust me, you won’t be left wanting for more. The 2023 Nexon EV can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 8.9 seconds, and the car’s top speed has also gone up to 150 kmph.

 

Battery & Range

 

The long range Nexon EV offers an ARAI range of 465 km, while the company says there is a 7 per cent rise in the real-world range

 

While the Nexon EV Long Range continues to use the same 40.5 kWh battery pack, Tata has made minor changes to the battery pack in line with the new norms, which in addition to a more aerodynamic design helped improve range. The company claims there is a 7 per cent rise in the real-world range. While the electric SUV is claimed to offer an ARAI-certified range of 465 km, we would expect the real-world range to be much less. Close to 350 km is what I would expect, which is still a good number. Then there is the mid-range version as well, which comes with a 30 kWh battery pack and the claimed range on that is 325 km, which could have a real-world range of close to 200 km.

 

Ride & Handling

 

The Nexon EV was always a good handling car, and nothing has changed in that department

 

The Nexon EV was always a good handling car, and nothing has changed in that department. The steering inputs are nice, and the car feels stable both on the straights as well as the corners, even at higher speeds. The ride quality too is quite nice. It’s neither too stiff nor too soft and was able to take on all the undulations on the road with great ease. Tata has also improved the NVH levels of the car.

 

Charging Technology

 

A 50 kW DC fast charger can juice up the battery pack of the Nexon EV from 10-80 per cent in 56 minutes

 

While the Nexon EV will come with a home charger that simply requires a 15A socket, the company also offers the option to get a 3.3 kW AC Wall Box charger or a more powerful 7.2 kW AC Wall Box. And yes, the Nexon EV continues to support DC Fast Charging as well. While a home charger will take close to 15 hours to charge the long-range Nexon EV from 10-100 per cent, a 50 kW DC fast charger can juice up the battery pack from 10-80 per cent in 56 minutes. More importantly, the Nexon EV now also supports bi-directional charging, which includes vehicle-to-vehicle charging and vehicle-to-load charging. This means you can use your Nexon EV not only to charge another electric vehicle but also any electric appliances or device, a feature we have seen only in EVs that are a couple more segments higher.

 

Verdict

 

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV is a big step up compared to the outgoing model and continues to be a great value proposition

 

The new 2023 Tata Nexon EV is a big step up compared to the older model. It’s a lot more premium now and gets a bunch of features and tech that are best-in-segment. Yes, some things need improvement, but nothing that makes it a deal-breaker for me. As for the pricing, given the level of updates on offer, the 2023 Nexon EV will receive a substantial price hike. However, if Tata manages to keep the top-end pricing under Rs. 20 lakh, it would certainly be a sweet deal, because the value proposition is quite high.

