2023 Tata Nexon.ev Facelift Bookings Open; Token Amount Set At Rs 21,000

Tata Motors unveiled the 2023 Nexon.ev in the country on September 7, 2023. The car manufacturer has now officially opened the booking window for the facelifted model. With a token amount set at Rs 21,000, prospective customers can reserve and book the SUV by visiting Tata Motors' official website or an authorised showroom.

It Will be offered in 2 broad variants and 6 trim levels

This updated model comes with significant improvements in terms of features, performance, and design. Moreover, it will be offered in two broad variants: the Long Range (LR) and Medium Range (MR), each with six trim levels: Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+.

Also Read: Tata Nexon.ev Facelift: Top 5 Things To Know

As for its powertrain, the Nexon.ev is powered by a permanent synchronous motor. It delivers 128 bhp in the MR variant and 145 bhp in the LR variant. Torque remains consistent at 215 Nm for both versions. In terms of battery packs and range, the MR version comes with a 30 kWh battery that offers a range of 325 km, while the LR variant gets a larger 40.5 kWh battery with an ARAI-certified range of 465 km and supports fast charging.

Also Read: New Tata Nexon.ev Unveiled; Launch On September 14

The Nexon.ev facelift will renew its rivalry with the Mahindra XUV 400

The colour options are Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Daytona Grey, Intensi-Teal, Pristine White, Flame Red, and Empowered Oxide. Pricing details will be revealed alongside the launch of its ICE counterpart on September 14. With these updates, the revamped Nexon.ev will renew its rivalry with the Mahindra XUV 400 once it sees a launch.