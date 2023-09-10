Login

2023 Tata Nexon.ev Facelift Bookings Open; Token Amount Set At Rs 21,000

Ahead of its launch on September 14, Tata Motors has opened the order books for the facelift EV
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

10-Sep-23 11:01 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata has officially commenced bookings
  • Will be offered in 2 variants and 6 trim levels
  • Available in two battery packs options

Tata Motors unveiled the 2023 Nexon.ev in the country on September 7, 2023. The car manufacturer has now officially opened the booking window for the facelifted model. With a token amount set at Rs 21,000, prospective customers can reserve and book the SUV by visiting Tata Motors' official website or an authorised showroom.

 

It Will be offered in 2 broad variants and 6 trim levels

 

This updated model comes with significant improvements in terms of features, performance, and design. Moreover, it will be offered in two broad variants: the Long Range (LR) and Medium Range (MR), each with six trim levels: Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon.ev Facelift: Top 5 Things To Know

 

As for its powertrain, the Nexon.ev is powered by a permanent synchronous motor. It delivers 128 bhp in the MR variant and 145 bhp in the LR variant. Torque remains consistent at 215 Nm for both versions. In terms of battery packs and range, the MR version comes with a 30 kWh battery that offers a range of 325 km, while the LR variant gets a larger 40.5 kWh battery with an ARAI-certified range of 465 km and supports fast charging.

 

Also Read: New Tata Nexon.ev Unveiled; Launch On September 14

The Nexon.ev facelift will renew its rivalry with the Mahindra XUV 400 

 

The colour options are Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Daytona Grey, Intensi-Teal, Pristine White, Flame Red, and Empowered Oxide. Pricing details will be revealed alongside the launch of its ICE counterpart on September 14. With these updates, the revamped Nexon.ev will renew its rivalry with the Mahindra XUV 400 once it sees a launch. 

 

# Tata Nexon.ev# 2023 Nexon.ev# 2023 Tata Nexon.ev# Tata Motors# Tata Nexon EV facelift# Tata Nexon EV Bookings# Tata Electric Vehicles# Electric Cars in India

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
7.3
0
10
2016 Toyota Camry
1,03,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 16.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Research More on

Tata Nexon EV
8.5
0
10
Tata Nexon EV

Starts at ₹ 16.19 - 18.79 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Nexon EV Specifications
View Nexon EV Features

Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 16 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 14, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Tata Nexon.ev Facelift Bookings Open; Token Amount Set At Rs 21,000
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn