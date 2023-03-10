2023 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Unveiled

American motorcycle brand Indian Motorcycle and Jack Daniel’s have partnered up to create yet another limited-edition motorcycle. The two brands have been joining hands for seven years now, and the seventh collaborative bike is a limited edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse. Limited to only 177 units, this hand-painted motorcycle takes inspiration from Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey and was co-developed with Klock Werks Kustom Cycles.

Also Read: 2023 Indian Sport Chief Unveiled

Only 177 units of the limited-edition bike will be built. It's the seventh product of the partnership between the two American brands.

The bike features a unique black shade, called the Super Graphite Metallic, and it contains real Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 whiskey mixed in. There are splashes of Jack Daniel’s branding on the front and rear fenders, on the solo seat, and also the Jack Daniel’s signature etched into the exhaust and on the rear fender.

The blacked-out Thunderstroke 116 engine remains mechanically unchanged, except for some cosmetic changes on the cases.

“The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is yet another powerful and dynamic representation of the quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that is core to both of our brands,” said Aaron Jax, vice president for Indian Motorcycle. “This time, we decided to pay homage to Jack Daniel’s iconic Old No. 7—the most iconic of Jack Daniel’s whiskeys—pairing it with the Chief Bobber Dark Horse. Both products are timeless American originals that share a combination of no-nonsense simplicity and premium quality.”

The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Chief Bobber Dark Horse is powered by Indian’s air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 engine which produces 163 Nm of peak torque at 2,600 rpm. The bike also gets white centre rims, Pathfinder adaptive LED headlight three ride modes, a 4-inch TFT display with Ride Command, turn-by-turn navigation, ABS, cruise control, keyless ignition and other premium features.