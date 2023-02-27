Indian Motorcycle Add Sport Chief To Its Chief Cruiser Line-up

Indian Motorcycles recently added a V-Twin cruiser to its line-up. The bike is called the Sport Chief and it will rival against Harley Davidson’s 1923 cc Low Rider ST. The bike is priced at £19,995 GBP and joins Indian’s already existing Chief cruiser line-up that includes the Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited.

The front and rear wheels come shod with Pirelli Night Dragon tyres

The Sport Chief is powered by Indian’s air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 motor which is a 1890cc V-twin engine that produces a peak torque of 160 Nm. The bike also gets several mechanical features like KYB inverted telescopic front forks, Brembo dual disc brakes, and dual Fox piggyback rear shocks. It also gets 19-inch front wheels and 16-inch rear wheels that come with Pirelli Night Dragon tyres.

Customers who opt to buy the bike now will get a one-year trial of RIDE COMMAND+

The bike gets a 4-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND as its infotainment system. Customers who opt to buy the bike now will get a one-year trial of RIDE COMMAND+ which includes some extra features like live weather/traffic and intuitive destination search. The touchscreen display includes features like a real-time clock, audio information display, map/navigation, vehicle status reading and many more. The bike also gets several other features as standard like ABS, Ride Modes, Keyless Ignition, 12V Charge Port, Rear Cylinder Deactivation. It also gets LED Headlight and LED Turn Signals.

The bike will definitely cost more than the Indian Dark Horse

There is no information that confirms when the bike will see a launch in India. But the bike will definitely cost more than the Indian Dark Horse when it comes to India. The Dark Horse is currently priced at Rs. 22 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom, Delhi), so we can expect the Sport Chief to cost around Rs. 2 or 3 lakhs more than that.