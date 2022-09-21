2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 Teased Ahead Of September 21 Debut

Mercedes-AMG is gearing up to unveil the C63 sports sedan tomorrow and the carmaker has teased the car ahead of its debut. The brand showcased a partially camouflaged prototype of the C63 at the Goodwood Festical of Speed and we already have an idea of what's there under its hood. The next generation Mercedes-AMG C63 will be sold exclusively with the 4Matic all-wheel-drive (AWD) system and won't get the V8 motor here onwards, and this time around it will get a hybrid powertrain.

The Mercedes-AMG C63 will be powered by the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder M139 motor sourced from the "45" range. The engine in the C64 will of course be tuned to deliver more power output and it will be mounted longitudinally. An electric motor will be mounted at the rear, drawing power from a 6.1-kWh battery and the car will be a plug-in hybrid. As they say, there is no replacement for displacement and so a smaller engine with limited cylinders will upset purists. That said, the AMG C63 will belt out around 670 horses and should properly quick. Now even BMW is likely to follow suit, electrifying its M range with plug-in hybrid powertrain from 2023. But the Bavarian does not intend to downsize the V8 engine in its M cars.

The AMG C63 is likely to offer a purely electric range given its PHEV now. The battery pack surely adds few extra kilos and even though the four-pot engine is much lighter than the old V8, the hybrid setup altogether will certainly more weight and it is expected to be considerably heavier than its predecessor. The world premiere is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 21.