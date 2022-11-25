2023 Toyota Innova Hycross India Debut Live Updates: Launch Date, Specifications, Features, Images

Toyota is set to reveal the new Innova Hycross in India today. The third-gen MPV made its global debut in Indonesia earlier this week as the Innova Zenix with the India-spec car expected to only get minor changes over the former. The new Hycross will be notably different to the current Innova Crysta with Toyota confirming that it will get strong hybrid technology and the model sitting on a new monocoque platform.

Unlike the Crysta’s ladder-frame chassis, the Hycross will sit on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform. In terms of design, the Hycross will get a more muscular design as seen on the Zenix with a more upright nose, flared fenders and SUV-like design cues. The cabin design too will be all new with a freestanding touchscreen sitting atop the centre console. The gear lever too is integrated into the centre console with the India-spec car expected to get revised upholstery options.

Based on the dimensions of the Zenix, the Hycross will be longer and wider than the Crysta with the wheelbase set to be 100 mm longer.

In terms of features Toyota India has confirmed that the Innova Hycross will get a panoramic sunroof – a first for the Innova in India, captain seats in the middle row with an extendable ottoman, 6 airbags and most importantly advanced driver aids (Toyota Safety Sense Suite).

As mentioned above the Innova Hycross will get a strong hybrid powertrain option though final specifications will be revealed today. A non-hybrid petrol engine is also expected to be offered though there is currently no word on a diesel.

