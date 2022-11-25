  • Home
2023 Toyota Innova Hycross India Debut Live Updates: Launch Date, Specifications, Features, Images

The new Innova Hycross will be underpinned by a new monocoque platform and will get a strong hybrid powertrain.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
25-Nov-22 12:37 PM IST
2023 Toyota Innova Hycross India Debut Live Updates: Launch Date, Specifications, Features, Images banner

Toyota is set to reveal the new Innova Hycross in India today. The third-gen MPV made its global debut in Indonesia earlier this week as the Innova Zenix with the India-spec car expected to only get minor changes over the former. The new Hycross will be notably different to the current Innova Crysta with Toyota confirming that it will get strong hybrid technology and the model sitting on a new monocoque platform.

Unlike the Crysta’s ladder-frame chassis, the Hycross will sit on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform. In terms of design, the Hycross will get a more muscular design as seen on the Zenix with a more upright nose, flared fenders and SUV-like design cues. The cabin design too will be all new with a freestanding touchscreen sitting atop the centre console. The gear lever too is integrated into the centre console with the India-spec car expected to get revised upholstery options.

Also read: Toyota Innova Hycross (Zenix) Officially Unveiled In Indonesia

Based on the dimensions of the Zenix, the Hycross will be longer and wider than the Crysta with the wheelbase set to be 100 mm longer.

In terms of features Toyota India has confirmed that the Innova Hycross will get a panoramic sunroof – a first for the Innova in India, captain seats in the middle row with an extendable ottoman, 6 airbags and most importantly advanced driver aids (Toyota Safety Sense Suite).

As mentioned above the Innova Hycross will get a strong hybrid powertrain option though final specifications will be revealed today. A non-hybrid petrol engine is also expected to be offered though there is currently no word on a diesel.

Stay tuned for more updates

6:35 AM
Nov 25, 2022

For more details on the India-spec Toyota Innova HyCross, click here

6:30 AM
Nov 25, 2022

Toyota has said that it will start accepting bookings for the new Innova HyCross from today.  The MPV will be launched by mid-January 2023. The MPV will be available in standard petrol and petrol-hybrid spec.

6:04 AM
Nov 25, 2022

Here is the India-spec new Toyota Innova HyCross

6:02 AM
Nov 25, 2022

The new Innova HyCross gets ADAS functions along with blind spot monitoring, electronic parking brake and 6 airbags.

6:30 AM
Nov 25, 2022

The new Innova HyCross will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a strong hybrid system. Toyota claims a 0-100 kmph time of under 10 seconds and a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl.

5:56 AM
Nov 25, 2022

The new Innova will offer up to 991 litres of cargo space. Powered tailgate also part of the package.

5:54 AM
Nov 25, 2022

The new Innova HyCross sits on a 2,850 mm wheelbase

5:53 AM
Nov 25, 2022

The HyCross gets a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech. It's paired with a 9-speaker JBL sound system

5:52 AM
Nov 25, 2022

It gets ventilated front seats and powered ottoman seats in the second row.

5:51 AM
Nov 25, 2022

Here is a look at the interior of the new Innova HyCross.

5:48 AM
Nov 25, 2022

The new Innova HyCross is 200 kg lighter than the older Innova Crysta. It now sits on a monocoque platform

5:46 AM
Nov 25, 2022

Toyota Innova chief engineer, Hideki Mizuma now takes the stage to talk about the Innova. Says over 2.6 million Innovas sold globally.

5:43 AM
Nov 25, 2022

The new Innova will get Toyota's ADAS tech called Toyota Safety Sense.

5:42 AM
Nov 25, 2022

Toyota is manufacturing its hybrid e-drive system and TNGA engines in India

5:40 AM
Nov 25, 2022

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, MD, Masakazu Yoshimura now on stage talking about Toyota in India and the Innova brand. Toyota has sold more than 1 million Innovas in India.

5:35 AM
Nov 25, 2022

Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman Toyota Kirloskar Motor now on stage. Kirloskar says carbon emissions are the enemy and is harmful to the environment. Says that the company has transitioned to 100 per cent green energy for its manufacturing plant.

5:28 AM
Nov 25, 2022

The unveiling is set to commence shortly. Stay tuned

5:24 AM
Nov 25, 2022

Toyota has also confirmed that the new Innova Hycross will come with the company's self-charging hybrid technology (strong hybrid).

5:10 AM
Nov 25, 2022

In the build up to the launch Toyota has revealed some of the features that will be available on the new Hycross including captain seats with extendable ottomans, a panoramic sunroof and advanced driver aids.

5:00 AM
Nov 25, 2022

Toyota is set to unveil the India-spec Toyota Innova Hycross today. The MPV was revealed globally earlier this week as the Innova Zenix in Indonesia.

