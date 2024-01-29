2024 Argentina MotoGP Round Could Be Dropped
By Carandbike Team
Published on January 29, 2024
- The MotoGP Argentina round could be cancelled.
- The Argentina GP is scheduled to take place between April 5-7, 2024 at Termas de Rio Hondo.
- MotoGP could add Hungary’s Balaton Park circuit as a replacement to Argentina.
The Argentina round of the 2024 MotoGP could be dropped from the calendar with a little over a month left for the season to begin. Recent reports suggest that the 2024 Argentina Grand Prix could be cancelled in the wake of the Argentinian government putting a cap on expenditures in all areas of the national state. The move comes amidst a troubled economy in the South American country.
Also Read: Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP Team Reveals New Fluorescent Livery For 2024 Season
Given the economic situation, Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei, implemented a new policy curbing expenditures ever since he entered office on December 10, 2023. These included a reduction by half of the government ministries, down from 18 to nine with immediate effect. The Argentina GP receives a significant investment from the national government, which would make the expenditure unjustifiable in the current scheme of things.
An official announcement is yet to be made and the IRTA, the association that represents the teams has yet to inform them that the the race at Termas de Rio Hondo will not be happening. The Argentina GP is scheduled to take place between April 5-7, 2024, on the calendar.
Also Read: MotoGP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Finds A 2024 Ride With Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati Team
Should the race be cancelled, the championship will have three weeks between the race the Portuguese GP scheduled on March 24 and the Grand Prix of Americas slated on April 14. As an alternative, the Balaton Park circuit in Hungary could be added to the calendar with the race taking place in September. However, it needs to be seen how the calendar is restructured to accommodate the same.
Apart from the Argentina GP, the Kazakhstan GP could also be dropped from the calendar once again this year. The 2024 calendar is presently set to be the longest in MotoGP history with 22 rounds.
