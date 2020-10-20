28 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerge At Toyota's Bidadi Plant This Month

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently confirmed the emergence of 28 new Covid-19 positive cases at its Bidadi plant this month. Out of these 28 positive cases among its employees, 14 new cases were recorded in the second week of this month. The affected employees had last attended work on 21st, 24th, 25th & 29th September, 2nd, 5th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 12th October 2020. The same numbers of positive cases were also confirmed during the first week of October. It included thirteen Toyota employees and one contract staff.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Despatches Begin

Taking necessary steps, Toyota was quick enough to quarantine these employees who have suspected to have had contact with the infected employees that is in-line with government guidelines. The Japanese carmaker identified them through an appropriate contact tracing process. During the period of treatment, the company has ensured all possible support to the infected employees.

558 out of the previously infected employees have successfully recovered

The carmaker mentioned in the statement that, "We would like to inform all our stakeholders that we follow the process of disinfecting the workplace daily along with special deep cleaning and disinfection of the affected work area. Considering the safety and security of its employees and all of its stakeholders as its first and foremost priority in mind, TKM will continue to take all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation and closely work with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities."

Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Partners With Myles For Car Subscription Services

The car manufacturer also confirmed that 558 out of the previously infected employees have recovered from Covid-19 infection. The company has been in continuous touch with the infected employees and ensures all the necessary support to the families of the infected employees during these unprecedented times. It is also taking all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.