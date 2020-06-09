New Cars and Bikes in India

Actor Amitabh Bachchan Likely To Lend His Voice For Google Maps

According to reports, Google has approached the legendary actor to lend his voice for the navigation app. The deal is yet to be signed though.

| Updated:
3,450  Views
View Photos
If the deal goes through, Amitabh Bachchan will record his voice for Google Maps from home

Highlights

  • Amitabh Bachchan's voice is likely to be used for turn-by-turn navigation
  • Mr. Bachchan could lend his voice in multiple Indian languages
  • Mr. Bachchan's voice has been a part of several social campaigns & ads

Amitabh Bachchan's baritone has been the voice of many ads, social campaigns and voice overs for decades now, and it is likely that this voice will soon help you navigate to your preferred destination. According to a recent report, tech giant Google has approached the iconic Indian actor to lend his voice for Google Maps in India. The report further states that the two are currently in talks for the same and the actor is yet to sign on the dotted line.

Also Read: Google Maps Adds Plug Type Filter For EV Charging Stations

Google Maps is one of the most popular and preferred navigation applications used on smartphones and has been a boon making travel easy and safe. Mr. Bachchan's voice then will be used for announcing instructions during turn-by-turn navigation. Given his proficiency, it is likely that the actor will record the navigation instructions in multiple languages for the app, should the deal go through.

88e9gsao

Google Maps is now an integral part of in-car navigation

The report further states that if the actor were to accept the offer, he will record the navigation instructions from the safety of his home due to the Coronavirus pandemic and send it to Google. It's not clear as to when will the tech giant roll out the new voice for Google Maps.

It also needs to be seen if Google Maps will offer the option to switch between the current voice and that of Mr. Bachchan's in the future. Currently, India listens to the voice of Australia born, New York-based entertainer Karen Jacobsen when using the navigation app by Google. As touchscreen infotainment systems and smartphones become more and more popular, the use of in-car navigation has increased by ten-folds. The use of Mr. Bachchan's voice will also help Google reach out to new users that will prefer a familiar voice guiding them.

google maps 650 400

Amitabh Bachchan is yet to sign the deal with google

If the deal does go through, it will be for the first time that a celebrity voice will feature on Google Maps. The Alphabet Inc. company does offer celebrity voices for Google Assistant but does not offer any such alternative for maps, barring the different dialect-based change. Interestingly, the Google-owned Waze navigation app does offer several celebrity voices right from Morgan Freeman and Liam Neeson to even characters like the Lightning McQueen and the cookie monster.

0 Comments

Source: Mid-Day

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
23%
Planning to buy a used car
28%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
18%
Return To Poll

Popular Car Models

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 57.5 - 75.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 40.9 - 51.25 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black Launch Date Revealed
Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black Launch Date Revealed
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities