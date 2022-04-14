All New Genesis Models Will Be 100% Electric By 2025; To Sell Only EVs By 2030

Genesis, the Korean luxury car brand owned by Hyundai Motor Group, has announced that by 2025, all new model launches from the company will be fully electric vehicles. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the unveiling of the company's new EV concept - Genesis X Speedium Coupe, which previews the new design language for the company's future EV range. The company has also said that the larger aim is to become an all-electric car brand with a six-model line-up by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

Globally, Genesis already has three EVs in its portfolio - the Electrified G80 sedan, Electrified GV70 SUV, and the new GV60 electric compact crossover SUV. In fact, the GV60 will be the company's first fully electric vehicle to be launched in the US market, for which the company has now launched a special personalised purchase programme called Priority One.

Furthermore, the company will also introduce the Electrified GV70 SUV in the US, which will also be the first Genesis product to be manufactured in the country, at its manufacturing facility in Montgomery, Alabama, from December 2022.

As for the Genesis X Speedium Coupe concept, the company says that the name was inspired by the Korean racetrack in the city of Inje and the passion for motorsport it inspired in Genesis designers. The car follows the principle of reductive design, or "less is more," for the concept car. The concept's metallic emerald green shade is referred to as "Inje Green."