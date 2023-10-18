Login

All-New Citroen e-C3 For Europe Revealed With Up To 320 Km Range

The European e-C3 is based around the same platform as the Indian model though it gets some notable differences.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

18-Oct-23 05:10 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • European e-C3 based on derivative of platform used for India-spec C3
  • Gets a 44kWh battery pack and 320 km of range
  • More affordable 200 km range variant to debut in 2024

Citroen has unveiled the all-new e-C3 for European markets. Based on a derivative of the Smart Car Platform – the platform used on the India-spec C3, the e-C3 aims to push electric mobility to the masses and will be one of the most affordable EVs on sale in Europe. However, while the European car essentially shares its platform with the India-spec model, there are notable differences between the two.

 

Also read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic India Launch By End-2023
 

Starting with the looks, the European-spec e-C3 gets a more squared-off design giving it a sleeker look inspired by the Oli concept. Up front, the car features an enclosed black panel running between the headlamps housing the new-look Citroen grille. The headlamps themselves are sleek rectangular units with a lower extension housing slim LED daytime running lamps. The vents on the bumper too are faux units while slim strip-like light clusters sit in the side vents.

 

Also read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Unveiled In Indonesia
 

From the sides the European e-C3 shares some similarities with the India-spec model such as having cuts and creases on the front and rear fenders and a similar roofline and window line. The European car, however, gets more subdued use of cladding and more rounded wheelarches. Round the back, the bumper features a prominent faux skid plate element to add to the crossover design theme while the squared-out tail-lamps feature C-shaped segmented lighting elements and are joined by a black trim strip.

 

The interior too has little in common with the India model. While it does get bits such as the rectangular air-con vents – vertical on the sides and horizontal in the centre, the entire dashboard design is different. The central air-con vents sit at the base of a shelf-like element that runs the width of the dashboard. A large central touchscreen sits suspended above the air-con vents while the upper section houses a narrow head-up display ahead of the driver displaying all vehicle-related details.

 

Also read: Citroen C3 Aircross To Be Priced From Rs. 9.99 Lakh; Bookings Open
 

Coming to the powertrain, the European e-C3 features a 44 kWh battery pack giving it a range of up to 320 km per charge. The battery is paired with a 111 bhp electric motor that will propel the EV from 0-100 kmph in 11 seconds. Top speed is claimed to be 135 kmph. Citroen says the European-spec e-C3 supports up to 100 kW DC Fast charging that can charge up the battery from 20-80 per cent in 26 minutes. The e-C3 will also be offered with 7kW and 11kW AC chargers that will achieve the same in a claimed 4 hours 10 min and 2 hour 50 min respectively. The new European e-C3 also gets Citroen’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension as standard.

 

Also read: Citroen C3-Based Compact Sedan Spied In India; Likely To Debut In 2024
 

The European hatchback also gets a range of sensor and camera-based safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, speed limit recognition and more.

 

The e-C3 will go no sale in Europe in the second quarter of 2024 with the current model being joined by a more affordable derivative offering up to 200 km of range.

# Citroen eC3 Electric# Citroen# Citroen Electric Car# Citroen e-C3# Citroen e-C3 Europe

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
32,400 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.8
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
43,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.90 L
₹ 13,214/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Tata Nexon
2021 Tata Nexon
14,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda WR-V
7.8
0
10
2017 Honda WR-V
47,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2018 Honda City
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 17,917/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
73,810 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
85,500 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 16.00 L
₹ 35,834/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
36,800 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.10 L
₹ 18,141/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos
8.6
0
10
2020 Kia Seltos
24,513 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 23,790/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG Gloster
8.3
0
10
2021 MG Gloster
39,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 37.99 L
₹ 85,082/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

River Indie Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru
River Indie Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-14291 second ago

carandbike understands River delivered over 15 scooters to the first batch of customers in Bengaluru

Tata Harrier Facelift: Top Five Things To Know
Tata Harrier Facelift: Top Five Things To Know
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-13991 second ago

Here are the top five things you need to know about the latest iteration of the Tata Harrier facelift.

Revolt RV400 Cricket Edition Launched; Wears 'India Blue' Paint
Revolt RV400 Cricket Edition Launched; Wears 'India Blue' Paint
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13828 second ago

The India Blue edition is a limited-run model, and availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

BIS Approves Ather-Developed Connector As New Charging Standard For Light EVs In India
BIS Approves Ather-Developed Connector As New Charging Standard For Light EVs In India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-11257 second ago

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has approved Ather’s connector as the country’s first-ever combined charging standard for light electric vehicles, including two- and three-wheelers.

Triumph Thruxton Final Edition Revealed; Is Based On The RS Variant!
Triumph Thruxton Final Edition Revealed; Is Based On The RS Variant!
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

37 second ago

Finished in competition metallic green livery with hand-painted gold pinstriping along with a certificate of authenticity from the CEO of the company are some of the highlights

Skoda India Expands Its Network To 250 Touchpoints; Aims To Touch 350 By End Of 2024
Skoda India Expands Its Network To 250 Touchpoints; Aims To Touch 350 By End Of 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

27 minutes ago

The 250th customer touchpoint landmark was reached with the inauguration of a sales outlet in Gulbarga, Karnataka. Skoda Auto India now aims to reach 350 customer touchpoints by the end of 2024.

Maruti Suzuki's AMT And Automatic Vehicle Range Crosses 10 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki's AMT And Automatic Vehicle Range Crosses 10 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

India’s largest carmaker offers automated manual and conventional automatic transmissions across nearly all its models.

Skoda India Opens Parts Manufacturing Facility For Exports; Will First Supply CKD Kits To Vietnam
Skoda India Opens Parts Manufacturing Facility For Exports; Will First Supply CKD Kits To Vietnam
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The brand is all set to export the parts produced at the facility as CKD kits to the ASEAN region, starting with Vietnam

Nissan teases ‘Hyper Tourer’ EV Concept Ahead Of Debut At Japan Mobility Show
Nissan teases ‘Hyper Tourer’ EV Concept Ahead Of Debut At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The Hyper Tourer Concept has been conceived with a solid-state battery pack and boasts of fully autonomous driving capabilities.

Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The final valuation of the 100 per cent stake in the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant stands at Rs 12,841.1 crore.

Citroen C3 Aircross Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh
Citroen C3 Aircross Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

13 days ago

The Citroen C3 Aircross is offered in three variants – You, Plus and Max, and will be available in both 5- and 5+2-seater options. The 5+2 seating option is only offered with the Plus and Max variants, for an additional premium of Rs. 35,000.

Citroen C3 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Citroen C3 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon
By Mihir Barve
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Citroen C3's interesting positioning in the market means it is gunning for hatchbacks like the Hyundai Grand i10 & Maruti Suzuki Ignis, as well as subcompact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, & Tata Punch. Here's how it stacks up against its rivals in terms of pricing.

Citroen To Launch One New Model In India Every Year
Citroen To Launch One New Model In India Every Year
c&b icon
By Shubham Parashar
calendar-icon

15 days ago

Citroen has also confirmed that all upcoming models will be underpinned by the C-Cubed platform and will have both petrol and diesel engine options.

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic India Launch By End-2023
Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic India Launch By End-2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Carmaker first showcased the gearbox option in August this year at the Indonesia International Auto Show.

Citroen Launches Upgraded eC3 Shine Variant in Indonesia
Citroen Launches Upgraded eC3 Shine Variant in Indonesia
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The eC3 Shine trim is built upon the existing eC3 Feel variant with the Vibe Pack

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • All-New Citroen e-C3 For Europe Revealed With Up To 320 Km Range
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved