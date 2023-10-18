All-New Citroen e-C3 For Europe Revealed With Up To 320 Km Range

Citroen has unveiled the all-new e-C3 for European markets. Based on a derivative of the Smart Car Platform – the platform used on the India-spec C3, the e-C3 aims to push electric mobility to the masses and will be one of the most affordable EVs on sale in Europe. However, while the European car essentially shares its platform with the India-spec model, there are notable differences between the two.

Starting with the looks, the European-spec e-C3 gets a more squared-off design giving it a sleeker look inspired by the Oli concept. Up front, the car features an enclosed black panel running between the headlamps housing the new-look Citroen grille. The headlamps themselves are sleek rectangular units with a lower extension housing slim LED daytime running lamps. The vents on the bumper too are faux units while slim strip-like light clusters sit in the side vents.

From the sides the European e-C3 shares some similarities with the India-spec model such as having cuts and creases on the front and rear fenders and a similar roofline and window line. The European car, however, gets more subdued use of cladding and more rounded wheelarches. Round the back, the bumper features a prominent faux skid plate element to add to the crossover design theme while the squared-out tail-lamps feature C-shaped segmented lighting elements and are joined by a black trim strip.

The interior too has little in common with the India model. While it does get bits such as the rectangular air-con vents – vertical on the sides and horizontal in the centre, the entire dashboard design is different. The central air-con vents sit at the base of a shelf-like element that runs the width of the dashboard. A large central touchscreen sits suspended above the air-con vents while the upper section houses a narrow head-up display ahead of the driver displaying all vehicle-related details.

Coming to the powertrain, the European e-C3 features a 44 kWh battery pack giving it a range of up to 320 km per charge. The battery is paired with a 111 bhp electric motor that will propel the EV from 0-100 kmph in 11 seconds. Top speed is claimed to be 135 kmph. Citroen says the European-spec e-C3 supports up to 100 kW DC Fast charging that can charge up the battery from 20-80 per cent in 26 minutes. The e-C3 will also be offered with 7kW and 11kW AC chargers that will achieve the same in a claimed 4 hours 10 min and 2 hour 50 min respectively. The new European e-C3 also gets Citroen’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension as standard.

The European hatchback also gets a range of sensor and camera-based safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, speed limit recognition and more.

The e-C3 will go no sale in Europe in the second quarter of 2024 with the current model being joined by a more affordable derivative offering up to 200 km of range.