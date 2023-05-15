Analysis: Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield seems to be on a roll. The company posted its best-ever sales of 8,34,895 motorcycles in a single financial year, up 38.4 per cent from 6,02,268 units in the previous financial year. Royal Enfield also crossed the 1 lakh unit mark in exports for the first time in FY 2022-23. The short-term future will focus on Royal Enfield’s expanding product line-up and increased focus on EV capability. Parent company Eicher Motors Limited has announced an investment of Rs. 1000 crore in FY 2022-23 into Royal Enfield, focusing on new product development and also on EV development.

New Product Offensive

Here's a look at the family tree of the company's 650 cc twin-cylinder platform

For starters, Royal Enfield is planning a new product blitzkrieg which will include as many as 6 or 7 new bikes over the next year or so. First up, will be an all-new platform which will have not one, but two new models. The most anticipated one will be the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, followed by a roadster based on the same platform. At least three new models are expected on the 650 Twins platform as well as a new Bullet 350 and a factory custom bobber on the 350 cc platform.

Royal Enfield recently trademarked the 'Interceptor Bear 650' name in India

Royal Enfield’s new product offensive seems to be aligned with the brand’s strategic objectives, to not just maintain leadership position in the domestic mid-size market, but to bring in new set of consumers into the RE family. This, the company believes, will help expand Royal Enfield’s product reach across existing markets, as well as make inroads into newer international markets.

Focus on EVs

The company is speeding up its EV programme as well. RE owns a 10 per cent stake in Stark Future, a Spanish EV manufacturer

What will also be interesting to see is which way the company’s electric platform development swings. Last year, Royal Enfield acquired 10.35 per cent stake in Spanish electric mobility company Stark Future. The investment will be around 50 million Euros and will open up possibilities for RE to collaborate with Stark in the space of electric mobility. But Stark Future is a more focussed EV leisure space, which it has tried to address with its first electric motocross model, the Stark VARG. RE intends to leverage Stark’s capabilities to develop its own EV platforms, as well as share common electric platforms in future.

New 450 cc dual-sport

Royal Enfield plans to launch the highly anticipated Himalayan 450 right before the festive season this year

The upcoming Himalayan 450, which we expect to be launched around September 2023, will be an interesting motorcycle, tapping into the world of mid-size ADVs. For a brand which focuses on slogans like “pure motorcycling” and “leisure riding,” the Himalayan 450 will have a lot on its handlebars, not just in the domestic market, but achieving Royal Enfield’s objectives in Europe and even the US. And the Himalayan 450 will also have the added responsibility of overseas brand building, something which Royal Enfield has only been able to achieve with some success, since the launch of the 650 Twins platform five years ago.

The new Himalayan 450 will possibly not just target the leisure adventure and dual-sport segments, but will possibly even be used by Royal Enfield to put a foot in the door of international rally raid events. Remember the phrase, “Race on Sunday, sell on Monday”? Making a capable and competitive rally model on the new 450 cc platform will catapault Royal Enfield into the world of competitive off-road events. Who knows, if a Dakar outing is also in the sights in future? Impossible? Not really. Probable? Quite likely, in our books, but that will take time; maybe even a couple of years, if at all. The future of Royal Enfield seems to be on the cusp of more exciting times.