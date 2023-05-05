Royal Enfield To Launch Tripper Navigation System For 650 Twins

Royal Enfield, is all set to launch the 650 Twins with a new tripper navigation system. The setup was first introduced with the Meteor 350 and is now available on the Himalayan, Classic 350, and Hunter 350. The tripper navigation system is expected to cost around 5,000/- and will be available as a genuine accessory for the 650 Twins.

The tripper navigation system sits above in between the speedometer and tachometer and will require an additional bracket to fit, which was spotted last year with the rest of the accessories. The system is expected to be connected to the accessory port that is fitted to the 650 Twins and will be switched off with the motorcycle. It is not yet clear whether the cost of the tripper navigation system includes the bracket or not.

The tripper navigation system is expected to offer several benefits for riders, including easy navigation and real-time route tracking. The system will also provide turn-by-turn directions, making it easier for riders to navigate unfamiliar roads. Additionally, the Tripper Navigation system is expected to be compatible with both Android and iOS devices.



It is not yet clear whether the tripper navigation system will retrofit the previous generation of Interceptor 650 and Continental 650 or not. However, Royal Enfield fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this highly anticipated accessory.



In addition to the tripper navigation system, the Continental GT 650 was recently spotted with LED turn indicators, which will also be available as a genuine accessory. The 650 Twins currently feature halogen turn indicators and tail lamps, but the LED turn indicators are expected to provide brighter and more reliable lighting. The motorcycle was also fitted with a tail tidy and a new circular tail lamp using LED lighting, which will be appreciated by fans of the brand.

The 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes with a starting price of Rs. 3.03 lakh, while the 2023 Continental GT 650 starts at Rs. 3.19 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, Chennai).

Both the 2023 Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 are powered by the same 648cc, parallel twin-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 47hp and a peak torque of 52Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed constant gearbox.

