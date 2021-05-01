carandbike logo
Auto Sales April 2021: Kia India Sells 16,111 Units; Seltos Highest Contributor

The Seltos compact SUV emerged as the highest contributor with 8,086 units, while the Sonet and the Carnival recorded 7,724 units and 301 units, respectively.

Charanpreet Singh
Kia Motors India became the fastest brand to reach around 2.5 lakh sales milestone expand View Photos
Kia Motors India became the fastest brand to reach around 2.5 lakh sales milestone

Highlights

  • Kia Motors has sold 8,086 unit of the Seltos in April 2021
  • 7,724 units of the Kia Sonet were sold in the same month.
  • The locally made Seltos and the Sonet are top contributors to Kia's sales

Kia India has announced that it has sold 16,111 units in April 2021. With increasing demand from the Indian market, the South Korean carmaker remained among the top 5 most sold car brands in the country last month. The Seltos compact SUV emerged as the highest contributor with 8,086 units, while the Sonet and the Carnival recorded 7,724 units and 301 units, respectively. The company also became the fastest brand to reach around 2.5 lakh sales milestone, which was achieved in just 22 months from the start of its sales operation.

4gsk2dk

Kia India despatched 7,724 units in the country last month

In this period, Kia introduced three models in India starting with the Seltos compact SUV, followed by the brand flagship - Carnival premium MPV, and the Sonet subcompact SUV. Moreover, the company emerged as the connected SUV leader in the country with around 1.5 lakh connected cars on road, contributing to about 58 per cent of the total sales. The Kia Seltos compact SUV has been a flag bearer vehicle in the country. The SUV has contributed close to 1.80 lakh sales followed by the Sonet with more than 70,000 sales in just 8 months.

n7a8cvbs

Kia remained among the top 5 most sold car brands in the country last month

0 Comments

Kia India today also announced the launch of the refreshed versions of the Seltos compact SUV and Sonet subcompact SUV. The refreshed models are the company's first products in India to sport its new corporate logo. Prices of the refreshed Sonet starts at ₹ 6.79 lakh while the updated Seltos is priced from ₹ 9.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The 2021 Kia Seltos now features the segment-first iMT which is available in the 1.5-litre petrol HTK+ variant. One of the key highlights is the inclusion of the paddle shifters on the GTX+ 1.5D 6AT and 1.4T-GDI 7DCT variants in the refreshed Seltos, and in all automatic variants in refreshed Sonet.

