Login

Auto Sales December 2023: Mahindra SUV Sales Grow 24 Per Cent

Mahindra reported a cumulative sales growth of 6 per cent for the month of December 2023
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Mahindra Auto achieved a 24 per cent surge in SUV sales
  • Domestic SUV sales saw notable growth with 35,171 units sold
  • Company posted a 41 per cent decline in exports

Mahindra Auto reported a 6 per cent increase in its overall auto sales for December 2023, with 60,188 vehicles sold globally. The company said that despite supply chain disruptions affecting specific components, the company managed to achieve a 24 per cent surge in SUV sales compared to the same period last year. The total tally, including exports, stood at 36,349 vehicles.
 

Breaking down the domestic passenger vehicle sales, the Utility Vehicles category soared to 35,171 sales from 28,333 units the previous year which represents a 24 per cent growth. The Cars + Vans segment experienced a notable decline, with sales plummeting to 3 vehicles, marking a drastic 97 per cent decrease compared to the same period last year. The cumulative sales for passenger vehicles, despite this decline, showcased a positive trajectory, reaching 3,33,777 units for the year, marking a 28 per cent rise.
 

Commercial vehicle sales for the month, meanwhile, was 17,888 units which was down compared to the previous month where the sales stood at 22,211 vehicles.
 

Light commercial vehicles (LCV) weighing less than 2 tons witnessed a minor 6 per cent decline, with sales reaching 2,849 units. Contrarily, LCVs weighing between 2 to 3.5 tons also experienced a downturn of 22 per cent, selling 12,668 vehicles. However, the larger LCVs weighing over 3.5 tons and the medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) category witnessed a surge of 170 per cent, reaching 2,371 units, reflecting the company's substantial growth in this segment. Moreover, three-wheelers, including electric variants, demonstrated a positive trend with a 5 per cent growth, selling 5,307 units.
 

As for the exports the company experienced a decline of 41 per cent, with total exports amounting to 1,819 units for December 2023. The year-to-date figures for exports also showed a decrease of 20 per cent, reaching 19,805 units. 
 

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “In December, we sold a total of 35,171 SUVs, a healthy growth of 24 per cent over last year. We continued to face some supply challenges on select parts. We are working closely with our suppliers to mitigate these challenges going forward”.
 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL


 

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra Auto
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.5
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 61,654 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, Prices Hiked By Up to Rs 1 Lakh
Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, Prices Hiked By Up to Rs 1 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-18221 second ago

The entry-level variants of Slavia and Kushaq have received a maximum price hike of Rs 64,000 and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be Inaugurated On January 12, Will Be India’s Longest Sea Bridge
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be Inaugurated On January 12, Will Be India’s Longest Sea Bridge
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17096 second ago

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link (MTHL) will be India’s longest sea bridge spanning 21.8 km with over 16.5 km over the sea

Skoda Auto Registers 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Two Years
Skoda Auto Registers 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Two Years
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9493 second ago

This accomplishment is primarily attributed to the success of two key models in Skoda's lineup: the Kushaq and Slavia.

Upcoming Triumph Daytona 660 Teased Again; Global Unveil Next Week
Upcoming Triumph Daytona 660 Teased Again; Global Unveil Next Week
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5646 second ago

Triumph has teased its new supersport motorcycle again on its social media handles. It will be unveiled globally on January 9, 2024. It is likely to be called the ‘Daytona 660’.

2024 Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 Highlights
2024 Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-2812 second ago

The Kawasaki Eliminator, with a 451cc parallel-twin engine derived from the Ninja Z400, was first unveiled globally in June 2023.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets Two New Colour Options
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets Two New Colour Options
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1852 second ago

Royal Enfield has launched two new colours for the Hunter 350, Dapper O and Dapper G. Both are priced at Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch Hits New Milestone With 3 Lakh Units Rolled Out
Tata Punch Hits New Milestone With 3 Lakh Units Rolled Out
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

40 second ago

The Tata Punch has achieved a new production milestone in a little over two years after launch, owing to the soaring popularity of the micro SUV.

Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India

Audi Q8 E-Tron 'Edition Dakar' Debuts With Increased Ground Clearance, All-Terrain Tyres
Audi Q8 E-Tron 'Edition Dakar' Debuts With Increased Ground Clearance, All-Terrain Tyres
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The Q8 e-Tron edition Dakar is available for purchase, with only 99 units featuring a unique livery paying tribute to the Audi RS Q e-Tron Dakar racer.

Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Increased By Up To Rs 42,000
Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Increased By Up To Rs 42,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Toyota Innova Hycross gets pricier by Rs 10,000 on the base trim, while the remaining variants are now more expensive by Rs 42,000

Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India

Mahindra Jeeto Strong First Drive Review: Small But Strong
Mahindra Jeeto Strong First Drive Review: Small But Strong
c&b icon By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Mahindra’s small commercial vehicle is ‘Stronger’ than before

Mahindra XUV400 Gets Discounts of Up To Rs 4 Lakh
Mahindra XUV400 Gets Discounts of Up To Rs 4 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The EC variant of the XUV400 is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh while the range-topping EL variant is offered with a discount of Rs 4 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300 Available With Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Available With Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The XUV300 is available in five trims, with prices ranging from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spy Shots Reveal Updated Interior
Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spy Shots Reveal Updated Interior
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

8 days ago

New details emerge of the upcoming XUV300 facelift with spy shots revealing the interior of the updated SUV.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales December 2023: Mahindra SUV Sales Grow 24 Per Cent
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved