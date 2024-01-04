Auto Sales December 2023: Mahindra SUV Sales Grow 24 Per Cent

Mahindra Auto reported a 6 per cent increase in its overall auto sales for December 2023, with 60,188 vehicles sold globally. The company said that despite supply chain disruptions affecting specific components, the company managed to achieve a 24 per cent surge in SUV sales compared to the same period last year. The total tally, including exports, stood at 36,349 vehicles.



Breaking down the domestic passenger vehicle sales, the Utility Vehicles category soared to 35,171 sales from 28,333 units the previous year which represents a 24 per cent growth. The Cars + Vans segment experienced a notable decline, with sales plummeting to 3 vehicles, marking a drastic 97 per cent decrease compared to the same period last year. The cumulative sales for passenger vehicles, despite this decline, showcased a positive trajectory, reaching 3,33,777 units for the year, marking a 28 per cent rise.



Commercial vehicle sales for the month, meanwhile, was 17,888 units which was down compared to the previous month where the sales stood at 22,211 vehicles.



Light commercial vehicles (LCV) weighing less than 2 tons witnessed a minor 6 per cent decline, with sales reaching 2,849 units. Contrarily, LCVs weighing between 2 to 3.5 tons also experienced a downturn of 22 per cent, selling 12,668 vehicles. However, the larger LCVs weighing over 3.5 tons and the medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) category witnessed a surge of 170 per cent, reaching 2,371 units, reflecting the company's substantial growth in this segment. Moreover, three-wheelers, including electric variants, demonstrated a positive trend with a 5 per cent growth, selling 5,307 units.



As for the exports the company experienced a decline of 41 per cent, with total exports amounting to 1,819 units for December 2023. The year-to-date figures for exports also showed a decrease of 20 per cent, reaching 19,805 units.



Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “In December, we sold a total of 35,171 SUVs, a healthy growth of 24 per cent over last year. We continued to face some supply challenges on select parts. We are working closely with our suppliers to mitigate these challenges going forward”.



Written by: RONIT AGARWAL



