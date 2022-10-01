Auto Sales September 2022: Kia India Records Best-Ever Monthly Sales Of 25,857 Units

Kia India reached a new monthly high for sales for the third time in 2022 reporting total sales of 25,857 units in September 2022. The previous high had been reported in June 2022 at 24,024 units. Sales were up a notable 79 per cent over September 2021 (14,441 units) and up by 15.8 per cent over August 2022. Sales for the second quarter of FY2023 too saw notable growth with sales up 52 per cent over Q2 FY2022.

In terms of individual performances, the Seltos remains Kia’s best seller with over 10,000 units dispatched in September 2022. Kia sold a total of 11,000 units of the Seltos in the month as against 8,652 units in August. The SUV had crossed the 3 lakh unit sales milestone in India in August this year.

Sales for the Sonet too picked up month on month with 9,291 units sold in September 2022 as against 7,838 units in August. The Carens meanwhile reported a slight decline in sales with 5,233 units sold as against 5,558 units in the previous month. Sales for the Carnival stood at 333 units – up from 274 units in August 2022.

Kia also reported that its sales for the 2022 calendar year had already crossed the overall sales it reported in 2021. The carmaker crossed last year’s total sales numbers in nine months in 2022.

Kia has had a relatively quiet year in terms of product launches in 2022. The carmaker launched the new Carens MPV earlier this year followed by updating the Seltos and Sonet SUVs for the 2022 model year.