Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Kia EV9Kia New CarnivalMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai Alcazar
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia New CarnivalNissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 02 ElectricRevolt RV1BMW F900 GS AdventureJAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bajaj Auto Sued By LML Over Using Freedom Name

In the report, LML mentioned ambitious plans to launch a new line of scooters and motorbikes, relaunching the Freedom name along with the LML brand
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • LML Sues Bajaj Auto for using the Freedom name
  • LML has stated plans to relaunch the Freedom name
  • Bajaj Auto is yet to revert on the lawsuit

LML, owned by parent company SG Corporate Mobility Pvt Ltd, has filed a lawsuit against Bajaj Auto Ltd in the Delhi High Court, alleging unauthorised use of the trademark 'Freedom' by the Chakan-based two-wheeler brand for its recently launched CNG-powered motorcycle, the Freedom 125
 

As per the filed lawsuit report, LML has stated that the name 'Freedom' was used by the company in 2002 for its Freedom motorcycle, a 110 cc commuter motorcycle. The brand has also claimed that the Freedom was a massive success while on sale in the Indian market, and it still holds immense goodwill and reputation in the minds of the public at large. While that statement might hold well in the courtroom, we doubt if the public resonates in the same manner about the motorcycle and the overall success of the bike in terms of sales numbers, when the Hero Splendor was also on sale at that time and selling in big numbers.

 

Bajaj LML Freedom trademark carandbike edited 2

 

SG Corporate Mobility Pvt. Ltd. currently holds the rights to the ‘Freedom’ trademark and ‘LML’ since 2021, by LML Ltd., along with the goodwill and reputation associated with the name ‘Freedom’. The company has stated its commitment to protecting the trademarks and safeguarding the integrity of the 'Freedom' brand while actively working towards launching new scooters and motorcycles under this revered label through its sister concern LML Emotion Pvt. Ltd. 

 

While LML is yet to introduce any electric scooter or motorcycle that could use the ‘Freedom’ name, Bajaj Auto launched the Freedom CNG-powered motorcycle earlier this year. In the clash of trademark infringement issues, there would be better clarity once Bajaj Auto releases its official statement stating its side of the argument. Keep watching this space for all the updates on this matter. 

# Bajaj Auto# LML Freedom# Bajaj Freedom# Freedom trademark# Bajaj Freedom trademark# lawsuit LML Bajaj# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • So far, all brands have reported year-on-year growth in their sales, respectively.
    Two-Wheeler Sales September 2024: Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Honda See Double-Digit Growth
  • The e-commerce company has a section for two-wheelers with an option to choose petrol and electric vehicles.
    Hero Bikes Get Discount Of Up To Rs 23,500; Jawa Bikes At Rs 18,500 Off At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  • At this price, the Chetak Blue 3202 undercuts the Urbane variant by Rs 8,000.
    Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh
  • Bajaj Auto’s CEO and MD, Rajiv Bajaj says, its clean energy portfolio could cross the one lakh mark in monthly sales, towards the end of the upcoming festive season
    Bajaj Auto To Introduce Another CNG Two-Wheeler Soon; New Chetak Platform In The Works
  • Initially available only in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Freedom 125 will soon be introduced in other states closer to India's 77th Independence Day.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle To Go On Sale In 77 Cities By August 15

Latest News

  • In the report, LML mentioned ambitious plans to launch a new line of scooters and motorbikes, relaunching the Freedom name along with the LML brand
    Bajaj Auto Sued By LML Over Using Freedom Name
  • All-new sixth-gen E-class will be launched in India on October 9, 2024
    New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Local Production Commences Ahead Of Launch
  • The updated 200 Duke borrows the same 5-inch TFT display as the 390 Duke, and is now about Rs 4000 more expensive
    Updated KTM 200 Duke Launched At Rs 2.03 Lakh; Gets New 5-Inch TFT Display
  • The Carnival is priced at a hefty Rs 63.90 lakh, making it a lot more expensive than its predecessor
    New Kia Carnival Receives 2796 Bookings In India
  • Kia has launched the new Carnival MPV in India at a price tag of Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    New Kia Carnival Limousine Plus: In Pictures
  • Volkswagen has also updated the Taigun and Virtus Topline trims with an upgraded audio system.
    VW Taigun, Virtus Get New Highline Plus Trim; Taigun GT Line Gets New Features
  • Kia’s flagship electric vehicle, the EV9, has been launched in India. Here are some detailed shots of the Rs 1.30 crore electric SUV.
    2024 Kia EV9 Electric SUV: In pictures
  • Mahindra opened the booking window for Thar Roxx at 11 am, and within 60 minutes it had received 1,76,218 orders.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Nearly 1.8 Lakh Bookings In The First Hour
  • Prices for the Volkswagen GT Plus Sport start at Rs 17.84 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Volkswagen Virtus GT Line, GT Plus Sport Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 14.07 Lakh
  • Offered in only one fully loaded variant, the EV9 GT-Line AWD 6-Seater, the new electric SUV comes to India as a completely built unit (CBU).
    2024 Kia EV9 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.30 Crore

Research More on Bajaj Freedom 125

Bajaj Freedom 125

Bajaj Freedom 125

Starts at ₹ 95,000 - 1.1 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Freedom 125 Specifications
View Freedom 125 Features

Popular Bajaj Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved