Bajaj Auto Sued By LML Over Using Freedom Name

LML, owned by parent company SG Corporate Mobility Pvt Ltd, has filed a lawsuit against Bajaj Auto Ltd in the Delhi High Court, alleging unauthorised use of the trademark 'Freedom' by the Chakan-based two-wheeler brand for its recently launched CNG-powered motorcycle, the Freedom 125.



As per the filed lawsuit report, LML has stated that the name 'Freedom' was used by the company in 2002 for its Freedom motorcycle, a 110 cc commuter motorcycle. The brand has also claimed that the Freedom was a massive success while on sale in the Indian market, and it still holds immense goodwill and reputation in the minds of the public at large. While that statement might hold well in the courtroom, we doubt if the public resonates in the same manner about the motorcycle and the overall success of the bike in terms of sales numbers, when the Hero Splendor was also on sale at that time and selling in big numbers.

SG Corporate Mobility Pvt. Ltd. currently holds the rights to the ‘Freedom’ trademark and ‘LML’ since 2021, by LML Ltd., along with the goodwill and reputation associated with the name ‘Freedom’. The company has stated its commitment to protecting the trademarks and safeguarding the integrity of the 'Freedom' brand while actively working towards launching new scooters and motorcycles under this revered label through its sister concern LML Emotion Pvt. Ltd.

While LML is yet to introduce any electric scooter or motorcycle that could use the ‘Freedom’ name, Bajaj Auto launched the Freedom CNG-powered motorcycle earlier this year. In the clash of trademark infringement issues, there would be better clarity once Bajaj Auto releases its official statement stating its side of the argument. Keep watching this space for all the updates on this matter.