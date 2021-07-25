Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Top 5 Rivals

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is the first EV product under Bajaj Auto's new Urbanite vertical. The Chetak is available in two variants, with the Urbane priced at Rs. 1.42 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Premium variant is priced at Rs. 1.44 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).The Bajaj Chetak is powered by the 3.8 kW motor that develops about 5 bhp and 16.2 Nm of peak torque. The motor draws power from the 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 80 km on a single charge, which can go up to 95 km in the Eco mode.

The top speed on the scooter is around 70 kmph. The Chetak can be charged via a standard three-pin charging socket and takes about six to eight hours for a full charge. It does not get the option of a fast charger. In terms of features, the Chetak gets full LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, illuminated switch gear, and of course, the Chetak gets a dedicated mobile app. Here's a look at its top 5 rivals.

While still priced at a premium, the Ather 450 range now appears to be more accessible than before

Ather 450X

The Ather 450X is the Chetak electric scooter's main rivals. Although the Ather 450X trumps the Chetak in pure performance and top speed, it's the Chetak which offers more comfort for the urban runaround. That said, however, the Ather 450X feels like a more modern, feature-laden electric scooter for the future. The Ather 450X has a top speed of 80 kmph, with claimed range at 85 km on a single charge. On the Ather 450X, 0 to 40 kmph is achieved in just 3.3 seconds, with range claimed at 85 km, and peak power of 6 kW (8 bhp) and torque of 26 Nm. The Ather 450 Plus is priced at Rs. 1,13,416 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Ather 450X is priced at Rs. 1,32,426 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Riding dynamics are well-sorted, and the TVS iQube offers a stable riding experience

TVS iQube

The TVS iQube is a well-rounded, neat looking electric scooter from TVS Motor Company. The iQube is powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor which develops 140 Nm of peak torque, with top speed rated at 78 kmph. The scooter houses a 2.25 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 75 km on a single charge. The TVS iQube is priced at just over Rs.1 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Revolt RV 400 has an ARAI-certified range of 156 km on a single charge, ridden at a constant 65 kmph

Revolt RV400

The Revolt RV400 is powered by a 3kW electric motor and offers a choice of three riding modes - 1 (Eco), 2 (City) and 3 (Sport). Revolt says in Eco mode, ridden at a constant speed of 65 kmph, the RV 400 will run on a single charge for 156 km. In City mode, range is expected to drop to 80-90 km, and Sport mode will depend on riding style and terrain. The electric bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/geo-fencing, customised sounds that can be changed with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on rides and kilometres done, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap the electric bike's battery at, and be on-the-move in less than 60 seconds. The RV400 is priced at Rs. 1.04 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Aprilia SXR 125 is identical to the SXR 125 in dimensions and features but gets a smaller displacement motor

Aprilia SXR 125

Although powered by a petrol, internal combustion engine, the Aprilia SXR 125 is a premium 125 cc scooter, the same 125 cc single-cylinder engine that currently powers the Aprilia SR 125 and the Aprilia Storm 125. Like its bigger sibling, the Aprilia SXR 160, the SXR 125 is also built on the same principle of providing style, performance and comfort, all with premium design and big, maxi-scooter looks. The Aprilia SXR 125 is powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 9.4 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 9.2 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The Aprilia SXR 125 has been priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh (Ex-showroom) and is available in one variant.

The Vespa VXL 125 is one of the more affordable Vespa scooters, but has that traditional Vespa design and looks premium and well-built

Vespa VXL 125

The Vespa VXL 125 is powered by a petrol-powered internal combustion engine (ICE), but it's positioned as a premium scooter, although it's still one of the affordable Vespa scooters offered on sale in India. The Vespa VXL 125 is powered by a 124 cc, single-cylinder engine which makes 9.78 bhp and 9.60 Nm of peak torque. The Vespa VXL 125 is available at a starting price of Rs. 1.10 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).