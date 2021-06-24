2021 Bajaj Chetak: Top 5 Highlights

It was a long wait but we finally rode the Bajaj Chetak earlier this year. The Pune-based two-wheeler giant's maiden attempt at making an electric offering is quite impressive and that does keep our hopes up from what's next in store from the house of Chakan. The Chetak managed to be quite desirable and definitely a strong contender against other electric two-wheelers as well as conventional ICE scooters. What makes this particular electric scooter so special? Here are our top five highlights about the Bajaj Chetak.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Review

The build quality is top-notch and so are things like the paint finish, LED DRLs, illuminated switchgear, alloy wheels

1. Chic, stylish and contemporary - the Bajaj Chetak looks and feels premium right from the start. Neatly shaped lines, excellent build quality and paint finish and the curvaceous body panels all lend the feeling of a premium product. The LED headlamp with the horse-shoe shaped DRL and the 12-inch alloy wheels with the single-sided swingarm, all work as finishing touches on a beautifully crafted offering.

The LCD console is easy to read, and it also offers Bluetooth connectivity through the My Chetak app with several features

2. It's not just the exterior styling that has you impressed, the feature list is quite contemporary too. Apart from the all-LED lighting, the Bajaj Chetak is equipped with dynamic turn indicators, a negative backlit digital instrument console and a push-button start. It also comes with the My Chetak app that brings access to features like vehicle location, vehicle status and geo-fencing.

The Chetak is capable of delivering a range of 80 km on a full charge

3. What sets the Bajaj Chetak apart from its biggest rival, the Ather 450X - is how well the suspension has been tuned. The ride quality is fantastic and so is the seat cushioning for the rider and the pillion. You feel right at home with your hands placed comfortably on the handlebar.

Power delivery is smooth and linear, with the Chetak being quick off the line

4. The Bajaj Chetak's electric motor delivers around 3.8 kW of continuous power (around 5 bhp), and there's 16.2 Nm of peak torque available at 1400 rpm. All those numbers translate to a top speed of 70 kmph. While that may not seem too impressive, it's the initial acceleration that makes up for it. Power delivery is linear and you can get some more action by switching to Sport mode from the standard Eco mode.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Vs Ather 450X Comparison Review

Not only is the Bajaj Chetak excellent to look at but packaged well too, which makes it a value-friendly offering in the electric scooter space

5. The Bajaj Chetak offers a range of 80 km on a single charge and that does feel adequate for those looking at doing city runs. It will take about 4-5 hours to charge the scooter using a standard socket, which makes it easy to charge anywhere.