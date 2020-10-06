New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Auto has filed for a trademark for the word 'Neuron' in India. This has led to varied speculation on the internet, as to what the name could stand for and will it be for a new product?

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The name 'Neuron' could refer to Bajaj's Bluetooth-based connectivity techonology

Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto trademarks the name 'Neuron'
  • It could be Bajaj's new Bluetooth-based connectivity technology
  • It could also be the name of a new two-wheeler from Bajaj

Bajaj Auto recently filed for a trademark for the word 'Neuron' in India. Going by the dictionary definition, a neuron is a nerve cell, found in the nervous system and the brain. The function of neurons is to obtain sensory input and relay the same to the brain and back in form of electric signals. If we go by that, then Neuron could be the name of Bajaj's 'connected technology', which could be introduced in the company's future models or offered as an accessory which can be fitted to current models.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Again

578ltd2s

(It is unclear as to what will Bajaj use the name 'Neuron' for)

Manufacturers like TVS Motor Company offer some sort of connected technology which is the 'SmartXonnect' system. Even Hero MotoCorp offer Bluetooth based connectivity on the Xpulse, along with turn-by-turn navigation. Of course, premium motorcycle manufacturers like Ducati, Triumph et al offer similar connectivity option as well. So, maybe Bajaj could be looking at offering Bluetooth-based connectivity technology and the word 'Neuron' sits well in terms of logic and technology. Expect the feature/technology to cost somewhere between ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 4,000. If it is what we think it is.

Also Read: KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF tyres

62oah1l8

(The Bajaj 'Neuron' could be a new model from the company too

0 Comments

The patent description reveals that the 'Neuron' trademark will be applicable to two-wheelers, three-wheelers, scooters, motorcycles, engines and parts and components thereof. Other publications also suggest that 'Neuron' may be the name of a new two-wheeler from Bajaj or possibly a new electric scooter as well. But Bajaj has had a history of naming its two-wheelers in a macho way and Neuron doesn't quite have that heft in the name. It may also be possible that Bajaj may never use Neuron for any of its upcoming models or technology.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH

New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH
2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,625

Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,625
Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now

Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now
2020 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Prices Revised; Now Starts At Rs. 4.25 Lakh

2020 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Prices Revised; Now Starts At Rs. 4.25 Lakh
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Akhil Rabindra Bags A Finish In Top 5 In The 2020 FFSA French GT Championship Round 3

Akhil Rabindra Bags A Finish In Top 5 In The 2020 FFSA French GT Championship Round 3
Toyota, Nissan Seek Customs Reimbursement From UK If Brexit Talks Fail: Report

Toyota, Nissan Seek Customs Reimbursement From UK If Brexit Talks Fail: Report
India To Extend Surcharge On Taxes On Luxury Cars Beyond 2022

India To Extend Surcharge On Taxes On Luxury Cars Beyond 2022
New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH

New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres

KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres
Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,625

Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,625
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
10 Renault Zoe Electric Cars To Be Used By Public Servants In The State Of Parana

10 Renault Zoe Electric Cars To Be Used By Public Servants In The State Of Parana
Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now

Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Kimi Raikkonen And Mick Schumacher To Be Alfa Romeo's 2021 pairing: Report

Kimi Raikkonen And Mick Schumacher To Be Alfa Romeo's 2021 pairing: Report
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
More Than 50 Per Cent Two-Wheeler Customers Find Dealerships Online: Report

More Than 50 Per Cent Two-Wheeler Customers Find Dealerships Online: Report
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito

Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito

Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 125

Commuter, 62 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Price Starts
₹ 69,997 - 79,091
EMI Starts
₹ 2,308 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Pulsar 150

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Price Starts
₹ 91,002 - 1.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,001 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Commuter, 35 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Price Starts
₹ 1.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,271 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Platina 110

Commuter, 80 Kmpl
Bajaj Platina 110
Price Starts
₹ 59,802
EMI Starts
₹ 1,972 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj CT 100

Commuter, 89.5 Kmpl
Bajaj CT 100
Price Starts
₹ 40,794 - 48,474
EMI Starts
₹ 1,345 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Sports, 45 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Price Starts
₹ 1.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,407 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Pulsar 180

Commuter, 45 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Price Starts
₹ 1.07 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,528 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200

Sports, 35 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Price Starts
₹ 1.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,680 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Dominar 250

Commuter, 35 Kmpl
Bajaj Dominar 250
Price Starts
₹ 1.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,465 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Cruiser, 40 Kmpl
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Price Starts
₹ 1.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,930 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

Cruiser, 45 Kmpl
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Price Starts
₹ 95,891
EMI Starts
₹ 3,162 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj CT 110

Commuter, 104 Kmpl
Bajaj CT 110
Price Starts
₹ 46,413 - 50,771
EMI Starts
₹ 1,531 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Commuter, 40 Kmpl
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Price Starts
₹ 1.2 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,950 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj ComforTec

Commuter, 96.9 Kmpl
Bajaj ComforTec
Price Starts
₹ 47,763 - 55,546
EMI Starts
₹ 1,575 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Chetak

Scooter, 95 Km/Full Charge
Bajaj Chetak
Price Starts
₹ 1 - 1.15 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,298 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj Avenger Street 220

Cruiser, 45 Kmpl
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Price Starts
₹ 1.04 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,426 11.5% / 3 yrs

Bajaj 2019 Dominar 400

Sports, 27 Kmpl
Bajaj 2019 Dominar 400
Price Starts
₹ 1.96 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,472 11.5% / 3 yrs
Audi Q5 Facelift, Bajaj Dominar 250
17:22
Audi Q5 Facelift, Bajaj Dominar 250
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Aug-20 09:31 PM
Triumph Bajaj, Tata Nexon EV launch, Skoda Vision IN
03:02
Triumph Bajaj, Tata Nexon EV launch, Skoda Vision IN
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Jan-20 02:02 AM
The All-New Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter
03:01
The All-New Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter
  • News
  • 22-Oct-19 04:41 PM
MG eZS Electric SUV, Bajaj Platina, Revolt Electric Bike
02:27
MG eZS Electric SUV, Bajaj Platina, Revolt Electric Bike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Jun-19 09:08 PM
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
19:53
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 16-Mar-19 09:30 PM
TVS Ntorq, Bajaj Discover 110, Mercedes AMG GT Roadster & GT R
21:43
TVS Ntorq, Bajaj Discover 110, Mercedes AMG GT Roadster & GT R
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 03-Mar-18 08:30 PM
Honda City Facelift, New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Driven And Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200
21:12
Honda City Facelift, New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Driven And Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 17-Feb-17 08:30 PM
Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner And Bajaj V12
19:08
Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner And Bajaj V12
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Jan-17 08:00 PM
Bajaj Dominar 400 Review
03:00
Bajaj Dominar 400 Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jan-17 04:02 PM
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
04:30
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Jun-16 06:09 PM
Image of Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
Image of Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
Image of Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
Image of Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
Image of Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
Image of Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
Image of Plsr 150 Color Laser Black 8
Image of Plsr 150 Color Laser Black 8
Image of Bajaj Pulsar 150 Side View
Image of Bajaj Pulsar 150 Side View
Image of Pulsar 150 Color Dyno Red
Image of Pulsar 150 Color Dyno Red
Image of Mirage White
Image of Mirage White
Image of Wild Red
Image of Wild Red
Image of Bajaj Ns 200 Abs 827x510 71509617791
Image of Bajaj Ns 200 Abs 827x510 71509617791
Image of Bajaj H Gear System
Image of Bajaj H Gear System
Image of Bajaj H Gear Safety
Image of Bajaj H Gear Safety
Image of Bajaj H Gear Nitrox Suspension
Image of Bajaj H Gear Nitrox Suspension
Image of Ct100 Vgal 02
Image of Ct100 Vgal 02
Image of Ct100 Vgal 03
Image of Ct100 Vgal 03
Image of Ct100 Vgal 04
Image of Ct100 Vgal 04
Image of Red
Image of Red
Image of 0 1
Image of 0 1
Image of Bajaj Pulsar Ns1602
Image of Bajaj Pulsar Ns1602
Image of Pulsar Disc Brakes
Image of Pulsar Disc Brakes
Image of Pulsar Doom
Image of Pulsar Doom
Image of Pulsar Neon Engine
Image of Pulsar Neon Engine
Image of Bajaj Dominar 250 Rear View
Image of Bajaj Dominar 250 Rear View
Image of Bajaj Dominar 250 Side View
Image of Bajaj Dominar 250 Side View
Image of Bajaj Dominar 250 Front View
Image of Bajaj Dominar 250 Front View
Image of Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
Image of Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
Image of Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
Image of Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
Image of Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
Image of Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
Image of Pulsar 135 Dyno Red
Image of Pulsar 135 Dyno Red
Image of Pul Big 135 Side
Image of Pul Big 135 Side
Image of Pul Big 135 Front Look
Image of Pul Big 135 Front Look
Image of Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
More Than 50 Per Cent Two-Wheeler Customers Find Dealerships Online: Report
More Than 50 Per Cent Two-Wheeler Customers Find Dealerships Online: Report
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities