Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Auto recently filed for a trademark for the word 'Neuron' in India. Going by the dictionary definition, a neuron is a nerve cell, found in the nervous system and the brain. The function of neurons is to obtain sensory input and relay the same to the brain and back in form of electric signals. If we go by that, then Neuron could be the name of Bajaj's 'connected technology', which could be introduced in the company's future models or offered as an accessory which can be fitted to current models.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Again

(It is unclear as to what will Bajaj use the name 'Neuron' for)

Manufacturers like TVS Motor Company offer some sort of connected technology which is the 'SmartXonnect' system. Even Hero MotoCorp offer Bluetooth based connectivity on the Xpulse, along with turn-by-turn navigation. Of course, premium motorcycle manufacturers like Ducati, Triumph et al offer similar connectivity option as well. So, maybe Bajaj could be looking at offering Bluetooth-based connectivity technology and the word 'Neuron' sits well in terms of logic and technology. Expect the feature/technology to cost somewhere between ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 4,000. If it is what we think it is.

Also Read: KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF tyres

(The Bajaj 'Neuron' could be a new model from the company too

The patent description reveals that the 'Neuron' trademark will be applicable to two-wheelers, three-wheelers, scooters, motorcycles, engines and parts and components thereof. Other publications also suggest that 'Neuron' may be the name of a new two-wheeler from Bajaj or possibly a new electric scooter as well. But Bajaj has had a history of naming its two-wheelers in a macho way and Neuron doesn't quite have that heft in the name. It may also be possible that Bajaj may never use Neuron for any of its upcoming models or technology.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.