Benelli Imperiale 400 Receives A Price Hike Of Rs. 799

Benelli India has silently increased the prices of the Imperiale 400 modern classic motorcycle, by Rs. 799. The Imperiale 400 in silver is now priced at Rs. 189,799 while the red and black coloured variants are priced at Rs. 193,976. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. While Benelli launched the BS6 Imperiale 400 last year at a price of Rs. 1.99 lakh, it re-launched the motorcycle in February 2021, with a price of Rs. 1.89 lakh. The company reduced the prices on account of the rupee strengthening against the dollar and higher levels of localisation.

(The Benelli Imperiale 400 goes up against the likes of the RE Meteor 350, Jawa and Honda H'Ness CB 350)

Cosmetically, nothing has changed on the 2021 Imperiale 400, and it continues to sport the same modern-classic design with the round headlight, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, with old-world charm. The bike gets 41 mm telescopic front forks and preload adjustable dual shocks at the rear. The bike rides on spoked wheels with a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear combination and gets disc brakes on both wheels, with standard dual-channel ABS. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 20.71 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm.

Benelli India recently announced a price revision for its 500 cc motorcycles - TRK 502 and the Leoncino 500. The BS6 Benelli TRK 502 adventure tourer is now priced at Rs. 4.86 lakh, while the TRK 502X is priced Rs. 5.26 lakh onwards, receiving a hike of Rs. 5,000 over the introductory prices. Meanwhile, the BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 is now priced Rs. 4.70 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), seeing an increment of Rs. 10,000.