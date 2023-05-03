Best 150 cc, 160 cc Bikes In India 2023

Over the past few years, the 150 cc motorcycle segment has grown on to include 150 cc, 155 cc and even 160 cc motorcycles. These bikes have stylish looks, decent fuel economy and pretty good performance as well. If you’re in the market for a motorcycle which you can use for the daily commute, with stylish design, with performance good enough for a weekend ride and the occasional tour as well, check out our pick of the best 150-160 cc bikes available on sale in 2023.

Also Read: Best Adventure Bikes Under Rs. 3 Lakh



Yamaha FZ-S V4

Price: Rs. 1,27,900 (Ex-showroom)



The Yamaha FZ-S V4 DLX offers a fresh take on Yamaha's 155 cc commuter platform with new features and design updates.

The Yamaha FZ series has been one of the most popular bikes in this segment, and in 2023, the Yamaha FZ-S has been updated with new features and colours. The instrument console has been updated as well, sharing the same console with the MT-15, with Bluetooth connectivity, and the deluxe variant gets LED DRLs and LED turn indicators, giving the FZ-S fresh appeal. The Yamaha FZ-S V4 is powered by the same 149 cc, two-valve engine which puts out 12.23 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The FZ-S has modest output figures compared to its rivals, but still has a strong following with its smooth performance and sharp dynamics. Prices begin at Rs. 1,27,900 (Ex-showroom).

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The Yamaha FZ-S V4 DLX

Suzuki Gixxer

Price: Rs. 1,34,800 – 1,40,900 (Ex-showroom)

The Suzuki Gixxer is a well-rounded premium commuter motorcycle with a 155 cc engine.



When it was launched in 2014, the 155 cc Suzuki Gixxer immediately created a strong statement with its refined engine, superb ride quality and sharp dynamics. In 2023, the Suzuki Gixxer has been given new colours, and gets Bluetooth connectivity in the top variant, which opens up features like turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts and more. The 155 cc Suzuki Gixxer is still a well-rounded product with a very good combination of performance, dynamics and decent fuel economy. In numbers the 155 cc, two-valve, air-cooled engine puts out 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Also Read: 2023 Suzuki Gixxer Introduced In New Colour Options

Bajaj Pulsar P150

Price: Rs. 1,16,755 – 1,19,757 (Ex-showroom)

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 is the latest generation Pulsar 150. While it's a well-rounded product, the P150 misses out on the desirability factor and feature list.

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 is the latest-generation Pulsar 150 and gets an all-new engine built around a new chassis. The Pulsar P150 is an impressive product in this segment, and well-engineered, designed to offer a comfortable ride and tractable engine for easy rideability in the city. The 149.68 cc, air-cooled, two-valve engine puts out 14.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm and the Pulsar P150 is attractively priced as well. Where it falls behind, in our eyes, is the desirability factor as far as style statement and road presence is concerned. Overall though, the new Pulsar P150 is a well-rounded and impressive 150 cc premium commuter motorcycle.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar P150 Review

Hero Xtreme 160R

Price: Rs. 1,18,350 – 1,29,222 (Ex-showroom)

The Hero Xtreme 160R is a great product in the 160 cc premium commuter segment, combining good performance and decent fuel economy.

In terms of pricing, the Hero Xtreme 160R is the closest to the Pulsar P150. It looks sharp and premium, with LED DRLs, LED turn indicators and a LCD instrument console. With its low kerb weight of 138.5 kg, the Xtreme 160R is light on its feet and performance from the two-valve engine is perky, only losing steam at the top end. With the 163 cc, air-cooled, two-valve engine putting out 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, the Xtreme 160R has good performance and dynamics and decent fuel economy as well. And even though its starting price is still slightly higher than the Pulsar P150, it’s still one of the more affordable bikes in the segment which offers very good value for money.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R Review

Honda XBlade

Price: Rs. 1,21,313 (Ex-showroom)

The Honda XBlade has been able to hold its own in the sea of 160 cc commuter motorcycles.

The Honda XBlade boasts of sharp styling, smooth performance, and decent fuel economy. The 162.71 cc, air-cooled, two-valve engine puts out 13.7 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. With 143.5 kg kerb weight for the single-disc variant, the Honda XBlade is not just light, but also looks decent in terms of silhouette and proportions, with decently wide tubeless tyres. In the sea of 160 cc motorcycles, the Honda XBlade has been able to hold out its own, with a strong fan following, owing to its attractive design, good performance and accessible price point.

Bajaj Pulsar N160

Price: Rs. 1,29,645 (Ex-showroom)

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 sits between the Pulsar P150 and the sportier Pulsar NS160.

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is what Bajaj describes as the entry point into the premium sports commuter segment. The Pulsar N160 shares identical design with the bigger Pulsar 250s and it has a distinct identity amongst the smaller Pulsar models. The Pulsar N160 has a slightly bigger engine than the Pulsar P150, and in terms of power figures also, it has more power and more torque, but it’s also significantly heavier than the Pulsar P150. The 164.82 cc, oil-cooled, two-valve engine puts out 15.78 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 14.65 Nm at 6,750 rpm, but the N160 is also significantly heavier, tipping the scales at 154 kg kerb weight. The engine though has very good tractability and the N160 offers very good stability at high speeds.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N160 Review

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Price: Rs. 1,34,675 (Ex-showroom)

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has been updated in 2023 with upside down front forks.



The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has been updated in 2023 with first-in-segment upside down forks, standard dual-channel ABS with bigger discs and thicker tyres. The 160 cc four-valve, oil-cooled engine remains the same, and puts out 17 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It has a free-revving engine which gives the NS160 lively top-end performance. The updated suspension has made the NS160 sharper in its dynamics and overall, it offers a great package, if it’s performance and dynamics one is looking for in the 160 cc segment.

Also Read: 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Review

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Price: Rs. 1,23,770 – 1,32,070 (Ex-showroom)

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a well-rounded product and is possibly one of the best motorcycles in the segment.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V also offers a very good option in the segment, with the right combination of attractive styling, sharp dynamics, good performance and best-in-segment features, including ride modes. Powered by a four-valve, oil-cooled engine, the Apache RTR 160 4V boasts of superb performance and dynamics, and offers as many as four variants, with one offering all features, including Bluetooth connectivity. The 159.7 cc, oil-cooled, four-valve engine makes 17.3 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. Amongst the 160 cc naked bikes, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V still offers very good value for money, and is possibly one of the best bikes in this segment.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Review

Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0

Price: Rs. 1,64,900 (Ex-showroom)

The Yamaha MT-15 offers a sharp, performance-oriented naked streetfighter in the segment, although it's priced significantly higher than the others in the segment.

On the performance side of the segment, you have the Yamaha MT-15, which offers an unmatchable combination of sporty, futuristic looks, great performance and sporty handling. Now, with traction control system, Bluetooth connectivity and upside-down front forks, the MT-15 offers a superb combination of dynamics and performance. The engine, shared with the R15, comes with variable valve actuation, that provides usable torque at all engine revs. In numbers, the 155 cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine puts out 18.14 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine sits on Yamaha’s deltabox perimeter frame and comes with a slip and assist clutch. The price, though is on the higher side, compared to the other bikes in the segment.

Also Read: 2022 Yamaha MT-15 Review

Suzuki Gixxer SF

Price: Rs. 1,37,100 – 1,45,900 (Ex-shoswroom)

The Suzuki Gixxer SF is an affordable full-faired 155 cc motorcycle which builds on the impressive 155 cc Suzuki Gixxer platform.

If you want more road presence, sportier looks and dynamics, then you can also consider the full-faired models. First up, is the Suzuki Gixxer SF, which is essentially a 155 cc Suzuki Gixxer with a fairing, priced from Rs. 1.37 lakh. With a kerb weight of 148 kg, the Gixxer SF though is 7 kg heavier than the naked Suzuki Gixxer. The 155 cc, two-valve, air-cooled engine is the same and puts out 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V4

Price: Rs. 1,80,900 (Ex-showroom)

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 offers a superb entry-level sports motorcycle.

The sportiest and most significant looking bike in the entry-level sports segment is the Yamaha YZF-R15. The 155 cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve engine puts out 18.14 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The R15 has the best dynamics and performance in this segment, but is also the most expensive, with prices ranging from Rs. 1,80,900 (Ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2021 Yamaha R15 V4 Review