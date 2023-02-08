  • Home
Suzuki Motorcycle India Introduces Gixxer Series In New Colour Schemes

The Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 155 series will now be available with Suzuki’s Ride Connect feature that comes with a Bluetooth enabled digital console.
By Sidharth Nambiar
08-Feb-23 05:37 PM IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India Introduces Gixxer Series In New Colour Schemes banner
Highlights
  • Suzuki Motor Corporation, has launched new colour options for Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series
  • The Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series is now available with Suzuki’s Ride Connect feature
  • The Connect application lets you sync your mobile phone with the motorcycle

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, has launched new colour options for Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series. The company unveiled its fully faired motorcycle, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black No.2 and Metallic Sonic Silver/ Metallic Triton Blue. In addition, its streetfighter sibling, the Gixxer 250 will now be available in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No.2. The Gixxer series has also been introduced in Metallic Sonic Silver/ Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black. 

The Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series will now be available with Suzuki’s Ride Connect feature that comes with a Bluetooth enabled digital console. The application lets you sync your mobile phone with the motorcycle to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call. This works on both Android and iOS phones.

Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer series in general has increasingly gained customer acceptance not only in India but also in our overseas markets. Today, the Gixxer that is made in India is not only popular in the domestic market but also forms a very large component of our exports worldwide. And now in this month of February 2023 we are pleased to launch inspiring new colour schemes. The new Gixxer Series Motorcycles from Suzuki will now be armed with Suzuki Ride Connect as well to make further enhance the overall riding experience. The trust and faith of our customers encourage us to work with utmost devotion and deliver quality products. These motorcycles have been updated keeping in mind the needs & latent expectations of the motorcycle enthusiasts.”

ModelColourPrice
Gixxer SF 250

Metallic Sonic Silver

/Metallic Triton Blue

Rs.2,02,500
Gixxer SF 250

Metallic Matte Stellar Blue

Metallic Matte Black No.2

 

Rs.2,02,000
Gixxer 250

Metallic Matte Stellar Blue

Metallic Matte Black No.2

 

Rs.1,95,000
Gixxer SF  

Metallic Sonic Silver/Pearl Blaze Orange

Metallic Triton Blue

Glass Sparkle Black

Rs.1,45,500
Gixxer 

Metallic Sonic Silver/Pearl Blaze Orange

Metallic Triton Blue

Glass Sparkle Black

Rs. 1,40,500

 

