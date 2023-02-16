2023 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX: Everything That’s New

  • Home
The Version 4.0 FZ-S now comes with improved features, new tech, and updated engine which now complies with the more stringent BS6 step 2 emission norms, also called - Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms.
Yamaha Motor India recently launched the 2023 FZ-S Fi DLX Version 4.0, priced at Rs. 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike was one among a range of other models that the Japanese carmaker recently updated for the 2023 model year. The Version 4.0 FZ-S now comes with improved features, new tech, and updated engine which now complies with the more stringent BS6 step 2 emission norms, also called - Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms. And here’s everything that’s new on the 2023 FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX.

Design and Styling

The 2023 FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX now looks more premium thanks to the addition features like a new LED headlamp cluster, LED indicators with integrated flashers, and new blue alloy wheels. The bike also comes with updated livery and new embossed FZ-S logo on the fuel tank.

Features 

Yamaha is also offering a bunch of new features like a fully-digital instrument cluster, which is also equipped with the company’s Y-Connect system. The system lets you link your smartphone with the motorcycle via Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to receive incoming calls, SMS alerts and more.

Safety and Tech

In terms of safety, the 2023 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 DLX now comes with a traction control system as standard. In fact, it’s the first motorcycle in the segment to get this safety feature, and it’s certainly a welcome addition. The bike also gets disc brakes at both ends, Yamaha continues to offer a single-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) unit. 

Engine 

The 2023 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 DLX gets the same 149 cc air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine that is tuned to make 12.2 bhp at 7250 rpm and develops 13.3 Nm at 5500 rpm. However, the motor has been updated to comply with the RDE norms. In fact, the FZ-S is now E20 fuel compatible, which is a mix of 80 per cent petrol and 20 Ethanol.

 

line