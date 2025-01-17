Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hero Xoom 125 Launched At Rs 86,900

Hero MotoCorp showcased the sporty Xoom 125 at the EICMA Motor Show in 2023. The scooter has now been officially launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, with prices starting at Rs 86,900 (ex-showroom). The Xoom 125 builds on the success of its sibling, the Xoom 110, and aims to meet the growing demand for premium 125cc scooters in India. With its launch, the Xoom lineup has now expanded and offers three models under its nameplate.

Inspired by the sleek form of a "falcon in flight," the Xoom 125 carries forward the Xoom 110 design language while adding its own distinctive elements. For starters, it features a sharp LED headlight and a split taillight. The 125R has a lot of sharp lines and creases over it to further differentiate it from its smaller sibling.

The Xoom 125 is equipped with a disc brake at the front, a drum brake at the rear, a telescopic front fork, and a monoshock at the rear. Moreover, it rides on 14-inch alloy wheels with thin, machined-finish spokes. Other features include sequential LED turn indicators and a fully digital instrument cluster that offers turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

Powering the Xoom 125 is a 124.6cc air-cooled engine, the same unit found in Hero's Destini 125. This engine delivers 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox. Hero Moto Corp claims that the Xoom 125 can do the 0-60 kmph stint in 7.6 seconds.

With its launch, the Hero Xoom 125 gets into the ring with the TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis, Honda Dio 125 and other 125cc scooters in the Indian market.



Bookings for the Xoom 125 begin from February 2025 onwards and deliveries are slated to commence from March 2025.