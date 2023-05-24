Bhavish Aggarwal Confirms Ola S1 Air Deliveries Still On Track For July 2023

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of Ola Electric, has confirmed that deliveries for the Ola S1 Air electric scooter are still on track for July 2023. While Ola Electric has already commenced accepting bookings for the scooter, customers can expect the purchase window, test rides, and deliveries to commence in July of this year. In his latest tweet, the CEO of Ola Electric mentioned taking a test drive of the S1 Air. "Test drove the first S1 Air vehicles! Loving them coming to you in July."

Test drove the first S1 Air vehicles!! Loving them 🙂



Coming to you in July 😎💪🏼🛵 pic.twitter.com/wWnIAFYs62 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 23, 2023

While originally launched last year with a sole 2.5 kWh battery pack, the S1 Air was updated earlier this year with three battery pack options - 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh. The three models of the scooter have the same 4.5 kW motor, but their ranges will differ. The S1 Air with a 2-kWh battery pack will be able to travel up to 85 km on a single charge. The model with a 3-kWh battery pack will have a range of 125 km, while the one with a 4-kWh battery pack will offer a claimed range of up to 165 km. Additionally, the Ola S1 Air is equipped with Ola's latest MoveOS 3 software, which introduces several new features. The scooter can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 9.8 seconds and has a top speed of 85 kmph. Charging the scooter from empty to full takes approximately 4.5 hours.

The prices for the Ola S1 Air begin at Rs. 84,999 for the basic model with a 2-kWh battery

The S1 Air electric scooter offers a choice of five colour options, including Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black, and Liquid Silver. The prices for the Ola S1 Air begin at Rs. 84,999 for the basic model with a 2-kWh battery. The mid-variant, equipped with a 3-kWh battery, is priced at Rs. 99,999, while the top-spec variant with a 4-kWh battery comes at Rs. 109,999.

Ola’s current scooter line-up includes the S1 Pro, S1, and the market-awaited S1 Air. Similarly priced alternatives of the Ola S1 Air are Hero Electric Optima CX (dual battery) and the Okinawa Praise Pro.