BMW Has Partnered With AirConsole To Deliver Games On Its EV Infotainment Systems

The partnership has happened via the BMW Startup Garage Program which works as a venture client unit for early stage startups.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
1 mins read
12-Oct-22 05:52 PM IST
Highlights
  • Future BMW EVs to offer video games on infotainment system screen
  • Partnership formed via the BMW Startup Garage Program
  • More details to be announced in 2023

BMW has partnered with AirConsole which will enable the implementation of causal video games on infotainment systems of electric BWMs. Drivers and passengers of BMW vehicles can access the games. The partnership has happened via the BMW Startup Garage Program which works as a venture client unit for early stage startups. The BWM startup garage program takes startups that have graduated from accelerator programs and help them validate their prototypes. 

New games will be added to BMW vehicles via over-the-air updates. The games will be available on BMW vehicles that have curved screens and its EVs. Drivers will only need their smartphone to use as a controller and they can connect to the system by scanning a QR code. 

“With AirConsole we will leverage innovative technologies combined with a broad variety of fun and multiplayer games. This will make every waiting situation inside the vehicle, such as charging, an enjoyable moment,” said Senior VP, Stephan Durach, who leads the connected company at BMW. 

BMW is looking to offer cordless console experiences to its customers in a bid to emulate what Tesla has achieved with its infotainment system. 

“We are extremely proud to spearhead gaming inside vehicles with BMW and are excited to create new games for in-car entertainment. Our ingenious architecture coupled with the ease of access of our platform will change the way people get entertained in their vehicles,” said Anthony Cliquot, the CEO of N-Dream. 

No word has been shared on to which games will be available at launch. AirConsole will share more information near the launch in 2023. 

