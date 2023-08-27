BMW Introduces The New BMW X5 xDrive30Li And xDrive40Li Exclusively For The Chinese Market

BMW is introducing updated versions of its X5 Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) exclusively tailored for the Chinese market. The new BMW X5 xDrive30Li and BMW X5 xDrive40Li boast refreshed designs, upgraded technology, and electrified engines. Debut at the Chengdu Motor Show on August 25, 2023, these models aim to build on their existing success in China. Catering to Chinese preferences, the BMW X5 xDrive30Li and xDrive40Li models have an extended wheelbase of 130 millimeters, enhancing rear passenger legroom. The widened rear doors facilitate easier entry and exit, while specially designed seats and exclusive features elevate long-distance comfort. Production of these models will commence in September 2023 at the BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. plant in Shenyang.

The wheelbase of the BMW X5 is increased by 130 mm



Both models incorporate 48V mild hybrid technology into their engines, providing swift response and increased efficiency. The BMW X5 xDrive30Li is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder in-line petrol engine producing 258 bhp and accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds. The BMW X5 xDrive40Li boasts a 3.0-liter straight-six petrol engine generating 380 bhp and accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds, with the ability to drive on electric power at low speeds.



The new X5 models sport a look with reimagined headlights and the signature BMW kidney grille. The headlights feature a narrower outline and arrow-shaped daytime driving light elements that double as turn signal indicators. Matrix LED headlights with adaptive control are standard on the xDrive40Li and optional on the xDrive30Li. The rear lights now incorporate sculptural fiber-optic light guide elements, forming a striking illuminated X motif. The distinctive BMW kidney grille Iconic Glow is standard on both models, featuring cascade lighting and a chrome surface finish. Exterior updates include redesigned air curtains, air breathers, and the availability of Frozen paint finishes, such as the BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey metallic option.

The BMW X5 xDrive30Li and BMW X5 xDrive40Li is available only in China

Inside, the ambience is defined by fine-grained Sensafin-trimmed surfaces and comfortable seats. The standard Travel & Comfort System includes USB-C ports on the front seat backs. The latest-generation BMW iDrive display and control system with QuickSelect takes centre stage, offering clear graphics and an intuitive menu structure. The BMW Curved Display, composed of a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display, enhances the digital cockpit. To cater to various preferences, the models offer the M Sport package and M Sport package Luxury equipment lines. Optional profiles further enhance comfort and assistance systems. Automated driving and parking systems include BMW Driving Assistant Professional with features like Steering and Lane Control Assistant and Highway Assistant.