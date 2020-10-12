New Cars and Bikes in India
BS6 Compliant Mahindra Alfa 3-Wheeler Launched

The new BS6 version of the Mahindra Alfa 3-wheeler offers a fuel efficiency of 28.9 kmpl in passenger variant and 29.4 kmpl in carrier variant, which are claimed to be best-in-class figures.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
Highlights

  • Mahindra Alfa Passenger Carrier offers a fuel economy of 28.9 kmpl.
  • The Mahindra Alfa Carrier Variant offers a fuel economy 29.4 kmpl.
  • Mahindra says that the BS6 Alfa has undergone significant testing.

Mahindra and Mahindra today announced launching the BS6 compliant version of its popular 3-wheeler range, the Mahindra Alfa. Designed to offer a range of applications, in both passenger and cargo carrier segments, Mahindra offers four different variants of the Alfa 3-wheeler in India. It is also known to be the most fuel efficient in its category. Compared to the older BS4 model, the new BEd version offers 37 per cent higher displacement, 16 per cent higher power and 12 per cent higher torque. The current power output of the new BS6 water-cooled engine stands at 9 bhp and 23.5 Nm torque, thus offering improved pickup and better pulling power on slopes.

okmf6hg

The new BS6 version of the Mahindra Alfa 3-wheeler offers a fuel efficiency of 29.4 kmpl in carrier variant.

Talking about the new launch, Veejay Nakra, CEO - Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said "There has been some delay in launching our BS6 range of 3 wheelers, given the supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19. With all of that behind us and the onset of the festive season, we see good demand in both load and passenger segments and we are gearing up our production accordingly to meet this demand. With these launches we are confident to regain our spot amongst the top 3 players in the 3-wheeler segment."

0 Comments

The new BS6 version of the Mahindra Alfa 3-wheeler offers a fuel efficiency of 28.9 kmpl in passenger variant and 29.4 kmpl in carrier variant, which are claimed to be best-in-class figures. The Alfa also comes with a long wheelbase,high ground clearance, and strong sheet metal body, offering durability and better driving dynamics on rough roads. In fact, Mahindra says that the BS6 Alfa has undergone significant testing both on and off field, clocking over 4 lakh kilometres.

Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
