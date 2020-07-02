New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Diesel Honda Civic Launch Details Out

The BS6 diesel Honda Civic will be launched next week in India and it will come with the same 1.6-litre engine

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the BS6 compliant Civic diesel in the country next week. The company kickstarted pre-bookings for the car and we'll come to know about the price of the car very soon. The petrol variant of the Civic was already BS6 complaint when the company launched the car in March last year. The Civic was first showcased in India at the 2018 Auto Expo and a year later was launched in the country. The diesel version of the Civic is powered by a 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo diesel unit and is available only with the 6-speed manual transmission. Given the segment it enters, Honda did not offer any automatic variant on the car. 

Also Read: Honda Starts Pre-Bookings For The BS6 Civic

Honda 2019 Civic

17.94 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda 2019 Civic

The BS6 version then will be no different and it too will come with the same engine and transmission options. The Civic, when it was launched, was well received because bookings hit the roof with 1100 customers opting for the car in just 20 days. Whether the same will be repeated this time around, is something we need to look out for. 

196t687g

The Civic's biggest rival in its space is the Skoda Octavia  

The 10th generation of the Civic is big on the design front. Design has always been one of the Civic's core strengths and the new-gen model doesn't disappoint on that front either. The new Honda Civic sedan gets a striking new design with a sharp front end characterised by an angular bumper and all-LED headlamps. The rear styling has completely transformed with the new C-shaped LED taillights and the fastback roofline that converges into the boot. The new Civic is a lovely looking car and definitely commands presence on road. The new Civic is shod with stylish dual tone 5-spoke 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, sleek ORVMs and a shark-fin antenna completing the overall sharp look.

sbta9f28

The new Civic is a lovely looking car and definitely commands presence on the road 

0 Comments

The diesel engine churns out 120 bhp @ 4,000 rpm and 300 Nm @ 2,000 rpm in its BS4 avatar. We'll have to wait further to know if these figures see any change in the BS6 iteration. The fuel efficiency at 26.8 kmpl has been amongst the highest in the segment and could go up even further. The BS4 diesel car was priced between ₹  20.5 lakh and ₹  22.35 lakh (both prices ex-showroom India) which is likely to go up further with the introduction of BS6 models.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda 2019 Civic with Immediate Rivals

Honda 2019 Civic
Honda
2019 Civic

Honda 2019 Civic Alternatives

Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 17.6 - 20.65 Lakh *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 16.45 - 20.19 Lakh *
Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia
₹ 15.49 - 26 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 10 - 13.3 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 9.99 - 11.79 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 9.91 - 14.31 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.71 - 11.1 Lakh *
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
₹ 9.54 - 9.86 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 3
x
2020 Honda WR-V Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.50 Lakh
2020 Honda WR-V Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.50 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
All New Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Exclusive Comparison Review
All New Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Exclusive Comparison Review
Select your City
or select from popular cities