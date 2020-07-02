BS6 Diesel Honda Civic Launch Details Out

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the BS6 compliant Civic diesel in the country next week. The company kickstarted pre-bookings for the car and we'll come to know about the price of the car very soon. The petrol variant of the Civic was already BS6 complaint when the company launched the car in March last year. The Civic was first showcased in India at the 2018 Auto Expo and a year later was launched in the country. The diesel version of the Civic is powered by a 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo diesel unit and is available only with the 6-speed manual transmission. Given the segment it enters, Honda did not offer any automatic variant on the car.

Also Read: Honda Starts Pre-Bookings For The BS6 Civic

Honda 2019 Civic 17.94 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The BS6 version then will be no different and it too will come with the same engine and transmission options. The Civic, when it was launched, was well received because bookings hit the roof with 1100 customers opting for the car in just 20 days. Whether the same will be repeated this time around, is something we need to look out for.

The Civic's biggest rival in its space is the Skoda Octavia

The 10th generation of the Civic is big on the design front. Design has always been one of the Civic's core strengths and the new-gen model doesn't disappoint on that front either. The new Honda Civic sedan gets a striking new design with a sharp front end characterised by an angular bumper and all-LED headlamps. The rear styling has completely transformed with the new C-shaped LED taillights and the fastback roofline that converges into the boot. The new Civic is a lovely looking car and definitely commands presence on road. The new Civic is shod with stylish dual tone 5-spoke 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, sleek ORVMs and a shark-fin antenna completing the overall sharp look.

The new Civic is a lovely looking car and definitely commands presence on the road

The diesel engine churns out 120 bhp @ 4,000 rpm and 300 Nm @ 2,000 rpm in its BS4 avatar. We'll have to wait further to know if these figures see any change in the BS6 iteration. The fuel efficiency at 26.8 kmpl has been amongst the highest in the segment and could go up even further. The BS4 diesel car was priced between ₹ 20.5 lakh and ₹ 22.35 lakh (both prices ex-showroom India) which is likely to go up further with the introduction of BS6 models.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.