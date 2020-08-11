BS6 Mahindra XUV300 Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants

Mahindra, the homegrown auto major has silently updated the prices of the XUV300 subcompact SUV in India. With the revision coming into effect, prices for the petrol variants have been slashed while few diesel variants witness a price hike. The subcompact SUV was previously offered at a starting price of ₹ 8.30 lakh, but the SUV is now priced from ₹ 7.95 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The base variant - W4 petrol is now cheaper by ₹ 35,000. However, the diesel counterpart sees a price hike of ₹ 1,000. The company has also revised the prices of the W6 trim wherein the petrol variant has witnessed a price cut of ₹ 17,000 while the diesel version gets a hike of ₹ 20,000.

The W8 variant of the XUV300 has received the maximum price revision wherein both the petrol and diesel variants have received a price cut of ₹ 70,000 and ₹ 20,000 respectively. Moreover, the W6 diesel AMT variant gets a price hike of Rs 21,000 whereas the prices of the W8 AMT & W8 (O) AMT models have been slashed by ₹ 20,000 and ₹ 39,000 respectively.

Apart from the price reduction, the Indian carmaker is also offering multiple benefits for its customers. It includes cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate offers on the Mahindra XUV300. The W4 diesel variant of the subcompact SUV is now offered with a cash discount of ₹ 1,550. The carmaker is also offering an additional bonus of ₹ 25,000 for exchanging an old car. Buyers can also avail of corporate benefits of up to ₹ 4,500.

On the other hand, the W4 petrol variant of the XUV300 attracts customer with a big cash discount of ₹ 10,000 alongwith ₹ 25,000 as exchange benefit. Mahindra is offering only exchange benefit of ₹ 25,000 on the diesel W6 manual / AMT. The petrol version, however, is offered with a cash discount of ₹ 10,000. Buyers opting for the diesel W8 AMT/manual, they can avail cash discount of ₹ 8,100. Notably, the exchange bonus is the same as for the other variants. The carmaker is also providing the same benefits on the optional trims. The W8 (O) petrol variant of the XUV300 is offered with the cash discount of ₹ 25,000.

The Mahindra XUV300 subcompact SUV is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains. The petrol engine a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine whereas the diesel unit is a 1.5-litre oil burner. The former belts out 110bhp and 200Nm of power figures whereas the latter develops 115bhp and 300Nm of torque. transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional six-speed AMT unit.

