Bugatti Unveils Special Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix Model

Bugatti has revealed its latest Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix model, a product of the Sur Mesure customisation programme, destined for a customer in Singapore. Embracing the brand's racing legacy, this hypercar boasts the number 32 on the door panel, reminiscent of the Type 51 from the 1931 Grand Prix.

The car is painted in Blanc White with bold red accents. The hand-painted '32' lettering on the doors is also in red, which pays homage to the Bugatti Type 51 that won the 1931 French Grand Prix. The rear wing of the vehicle also features red Bugatti lettering. Moreover, racing stripes when scrutinised comprise miniature Bugatti logos adorning the front fenders and flow from the headlights to the doors, continuing to the rear of the vehicle.

The engine cover is finished in red-tinted carbon fibre.

Another notable design detail is the red-tinted carbon fibre used for the engine cover that adds some contrast to the swathe of exposed carbonfibre used on the roof, rear deck and wing. Interior details, unfortunately not shared by the automaker, are expected to mirror the exterior, featuring black upholstery with red accents.

This Chiron Pur Sport is the third example from the brand featuring the Grand Prix theme. One example was revealed earlier this year, wearing a two-tone finish comprising matte black carbon over matte jet grey. Still, another was unveiled back in December 2021 and combined elements of blue with red and gloss black.

As for its powertrain, it maintains the powerful quad-turbocharged W16 engine, delivering 1,479 bhp and 1,599 Nm of torque. Despite the consistent power, engineers have made weight-saving adjustments, shedding 50 kg, and enhanced the car's agility with a stiffer suspension.