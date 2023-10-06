BYD Close To Overtaking Tesla As Top Electric Car Manufacturer; Sells 4,31,603 Units in Q3 2023
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
06-Oct-23 04:15 PM IST
Highlights
- BYD challenges Tesla with a 23 percent increase in Quarter 3 electric vehicle sales.
- BYD's combined electric vehicle sales reached 4,31,603 units in Quarter 3 of 2023.
- Tesla’s combined electric vehicle sales reached 4,35,059 units in Quarter 3 of 2023.
In a turn of events, Chinese automaker BYD, a company backed by renowned investor Warren Buffet, is edging closer to challenging Tesla's stronghold in the global electric vehicle (EV) market. Recent figures obtained by Bloomberg reveal that during the third quarter of 2023, BYD sold 4,31,603 pure electric cars worldwide, marking a significant 23 per cent increase as opposed to the same period last year. This achievement places BYD just 3,456 sales behind Tesla, which reported delivering 4,35,059 vehicles during the same period.
Also Read: BYD Global Achieves Production Milestone Of 5,00,000 Units For Its Atto 3 SUV
This data suggests that if BYD maintains this momentum into the fourth quarter, they could potentially surpass Tesla, heralding a substantial shift in the EV manufacturing landscape. This would mark the first time Tesla would relinquish its position as the leading EV manufacturer since dethroning Nissan around 2019. However, there are factors to consider that might influence this race, including potential overnight price cuts in the US and Tesla's recently unveiled Model 3 facelift, which could impact sales and potentially prevent BYD from clinching the top spot in the next quarter.
Also Read: Tesla Achieves 5 Million EV Production Milestone
It is important to note that currently, Tesla offers a narrower range of four models, with the more affordable Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover constituting over 96.3 per cent of all deliveries. On the other hand, BYD boasts a diversified range of EVs, extending from the Dolphin hatch to various crossovers and sedans. Additionally, BYD also plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). In the third quarter alone, BYD sold 3,90,491 PHEVs worldwide, bringing its combined EV and PHEV sales to 8,22,094 units.
Regardless of whether BYD manages to overtake Tesla in the immediate future, the company has undoubtedly solidified its position as China's leading car brand. Earlier this year, BYD achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Volkswagen in sales for the first quarter, a position the latter had held since at least 2008. Although the majority of BYD's sales still occur within China, the company has been expanding its reach into Europe, Australia, and other global markets. Notably, the US remains a critical market where BYD is yet to establish a significant presence.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
2 hours ago
Between July and September 2023, Tata Motors Group’s collective sales stood at 3,42,376 units, witnessing 7 per cent growth compared to what it sold during the same period in FY 2023.
3 hours ago
The flagship naked motorcycle is an extension of the fully-faired RR 310, and it is priced between Rs 2.43 lakh and Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).
3 hours ago
With the completion of a decade of partnership, the two companies have developed and launched five motorcycles under the 310 cc series
3 hours ago
Bookings have been opened nationwide, with deliveries scheduled to coincide with the upcoming festive season
3 hours ago
A midlife update for Tata’s largest SUVs introduce styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept and more features.
5 hours ago
BYD sold 4,31,603 pure electric cars worldwide, during the third quarter of 2023, marking a significant 23 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
6 hours ago
The system auto-adjusts the windscreen to improve rider comfort and ease
6 hours ago
One of Schramm's key achievements during his term was the successful expansion of the M brand with the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and M 1000 XR performance models
7 hours ago
Hyundai EV owners will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in US, Canada and Mexico
7 hours ago
Prices for the MG ZS EV now begin at Rs. 22.88 lakh and will go up to Rs. 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). The SUV continues to be offered in three variants – Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro.
7 hours ago
Hyundai EV owners will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in US, Canada and Mexico
7 days ago
Putting an end to rumours about a tie-up with American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla, Tata Sons Chairman, N. Chandrasekaran has confirmed to TOI that there is "no dialogue going on with Tesla".
7 days ago
There is a long road ahead for EVs in India, but the entry of Tesla represents a major milestone.
11 days ago
The five millionth Tesla, was a Model 3 Highland in Pearl White, produced at the Shanghai plant.
12 days ago
Under this partnership all new Jaguars sold in the US, Canada, and Mexico from 2025 onwards will come equipped with North American Charging Standard